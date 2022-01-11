A new setback for Spider-Man! And no, it is not about the Green Goblin doing atrocities in New York. It just happens that the wall-crawler won’t have the ubiquity he intended for awards season. According to recent reports, the hit movie Spider-Man: No Road Home will not be eligible for the British Academy Film Awards, BAFTA, in 2022. And apparently it is not because the British awards despise the superhero genre, but that Sony Pictures did not deliver. with eligibility times.

It should be noted that 2022 is the second year that BAFTAs require eligible films to be available on its BAFTA View digital platform, from where voters can view them. Distributors had until January 3 to upload their movies to the streaming server. And sadly Spider-Man: Without a way home did not manage to join in a timely manner.

One theory is that Sony Pictures would have wanted to wait until the last moment in order to avoid piracy and leaks, being that the third Spider-Man film premiered just last December 15, exclusively in theaters. According to Deadline, even the company would have tried to convince the British Academy to grant an exemption to the spider web. However, Peter Parker ultimately did not deserve special treatment.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home did not meet the eligibility criteria for the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 and therefore did not qualify to participate,” reads a statement from the film body, via Deadline. “As outlined in our rule book, all films must be available to voting members on BAFTA View prior to the close of First Round voting to ensure fairness and parity for all titles. And the film was not available from the distributor.

On the other hand, hopes are not yet dead for Sony and Marvel Studios to swing gracefully until Oscar night 2022. The new year brought with it a strong campaign for Spider-Man: No Road Home to make multiple nominations for the Academy Awards, including the Best Picture category. And for now, it is known that this MCU movie appears in the shortlists of Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. But will he be able to compete within the main triples?

Accolades aside, the executives behind Spider-Man: No Road Home can’t complain. The film already accumulates 1.536 million dollars in global box office, which positions it in the top 10 historical of box office films.

Source: CinePremiere