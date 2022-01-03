Spider-Man: No Way Home It’s Sony’s most successful movie!

Recently, they have announced that the new film of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” has become the most successful film of Sony at $ 1,150, a sum that is truly impressive.

Everything seems to indicate that Spider-Man: No Way Home de Tom holland continues to snatch world box office records.

And it is that now the movie of the spider man became the most successful title of Sony Pictures with $ 1,150 million in collection.

In addition, as if that were not enough, the film starring Tom Holland is also the most profitable of the entire “Spider-Man” franchise, far surpassing its predecessors.

Adding to all these achievements, the film is also the first to reach a billion box office, something that has not been achieved since the health contingency due to the virus began.

Notably, the spider-man movie remains relentless at the box office, now totaling $ 1.15 billion in gross, and could indeed break into the global top.

Reports indicate that with these figures it surpasses all the previous ones of “Spider-Man”, speaking from the trilogy with Tobey Maguire, to the pair of Andrew Garfield.

It is expected that the film will continue to collect more income at the box office and thus get closer to the mark of the historical top, where it would have as rivals Avengers Endgame and Infinity War.

In this way, with all that data involved, the film that brought together three generations of the hero on screen is also the most successful of the pandemic era.

Its income surpasses films such as Dune, Wonder Woman 1984, Fast and Furious 9, among others, making superhero cinema the salvation of world cinema.

As you may recall, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars Tom Holland, Zendaya and Bendetic Cumberbatch, with special performances by Alfred Molina, William Dafoe, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

The truth is that the appearance of the actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfiel in the film “Spider-Man No Way Home”, released in December 2021, was one of the most impressive moments in the film that became a furor among fans of the Marvel Universe and that, at the same time, left many doubts.

This has been one of the best premieres at the end of 2021 and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe highlighted the presence of actors Tom Holland, the film’s main actor, as well as Andrew Garfiel and Tobey Maguire who on previous occasions played the remembered Spider-Man. .