Spider-Man fans look forward to the premiere of ‘No Way Home’. However, the Sony and Marvel film could be much darker and more dramatic than viewers expect, according to the protagonist of the film, Tom Holland.

The interpreter who gives life to Peter Parker in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy has pointed out that the film “It will not be funny, but dark, sad and very emotional ”, during an interview with the Total Film medium.

They are going to see the characters who want to go through things they would never want and I am very excited to be able to delve into that side of Peter Parker, ”explained Holland. Peter Parker is always someone who looks up. It is always very positive. He always says, ‘I can fix this. I can do the other ‘, while in this film, he feels that he has found something that has dislodged him “, said the interpreter before adding that, although he has not yet seen the complete film, he thinks that” it is the best Spider film -Well, we’ve never done it, I don’t think the fans are ready for what’s next, because I’m not ready and I know it’s going to be brutal ”.

Along these lines, the actor warned during an interview with Entertaiment Weekly that: “It could be said that for us it is the end of a franchise“.

I think if we were lucky enough to continue delving into these characters, very different versions of them would be shown, “explained Holland before adding:” It is not going to be the Homecoming trilogy anymore, we would take time to build something different and change. in the tone of the movies ”.

Although it is difficult to know for sure what the actor is referring to, everything seems to point to the fact that the protagonists of the film they will suffer a really traumatic event, perhaps the death of one of them, which will mark a turning point in both the Spidey saga and the No Way Home storyline.

The film, which will hit theaters on December 17, will feature a confirmed cast of allies of the arachnid hero made up of Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Marisa Tomei, in addition to joining Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, not to mention the return of Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, and JK Simmons as Doctor Octopus, Electro, and J. Jonah Jameson, respectively.

Although Sony and Marvel have preferred to remain silent about it, it is also an open secret that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield They will retake their respective versions of the superhero.

Source: Excelsior