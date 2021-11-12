11/12/2021 at 15:54 CET

betfair

FORMULA 1: Brazilian Grand Prix

It must be hard for Max Verstappen to beat you in one race and another, even if everyone thinks you drive the best car. Lewis Hamilton is between a rock and a hard place because he knows he is one mistake away from losing the Formula 1 World Championship for the first time since 2016. The Briton goes to Brazil – the scene where he became champion for the first time in 2008 – in search of a result that removes pessimism from his team. It has been three races that Lewis has not been able to beat Max and very few now believe that he can do it in a World Cup where he loses by 19 points with four races remaining.

You do not have to sell the skin of the bear before hunting it and less when we talk about a seven-time world champion like Hamilton, but the climate of pessimism in Mercedes is evident before a Red Bull that should be stronger than them in Brazil with an engine Honda that runs like a rocket straight and with aerodynamics that works perfectly in the tack area of ​​Interlagos. The triumph of Max a [1.50] is the clear consequence of all these analyzes, while Hamilton is paid at [3.00]. The Briton has a devastating statistic against him: two victories in the last 14 races. The momentum can’t be worse.

With a sprint race scheduled for this Saturday, the tables can change the usual monotony of racing a bit. We see that the fan for the podium is very open with the Ferraris hungry to take the privileged positions away from a Sergio Pérez who has improved, but is not reliable and a Bottas who is leaving the Mercedes team. A podium for Carlos Sainz is far from impossible and the quota to [6.00] presented to us is undoubtedly a great option if the sprint race goes the way you want.

After having a great race in Mexico finishing ninth, Fernando Alonso is virtually out of the points in the odds that we believe are most likely and good for the weekend. The Asturian trades at [2.15] who enters the top 10 and we see no arguments against him on a weekend where the sprint race will allow him to improve positions with respect to training – Alpine’s Achilles heel – and later in the race where he has been stronger lately until than the McLaren as it demonstrated in Mexico.

We also love to bet on external factors such as that a security car comes out at a fee [1.50]. Brazil is a tight, old-school circuit and anyone who goes off track will hit the wall causing the race to be interrupted. Among the candidates to leave, we cannot ignore that it is a complicated route for people like Mazepin -whose abandonment is listed at [3.25]- or Yuki Tsusona – abandons [4.00]- these being the usual suspects in any possible incident. A race awaits us in Brazil where Verstappen can put himself in a frank position to be world champion.