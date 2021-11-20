11/20/2021 at 08:00 CET

For most of the Argentine people, Diego Armando Maradona is considered the best player of all time. He even has a community that venerates his figure, the Maradoniana Church, created in 1998 in the city of Rosario. Having raised a World Cup the way he did it catapulted him to the Olympus.

The historic slalom and the hand of God, both in the same match against England, elevated Maradona as the savior of the country, the man who had taken revenge four years after having lost the Falklands war and had vindicated the pride of a whole nation. The World Cup 86 made ‘Pelusa’ the idol of all.

Only two years had passed since his departure from Barça. And four of his arrival, the most massive in the history of the Blaugrana team. You couldn’t even walk at the airport. Diego arrived with only 21 years and left with 23, without great titles, without great goals – a couple and far from the Camp Nou – and without a special bond with the fans or with the city. He left and Barça forgot him as if he had never worn their colors.

“It seems that he never played here, nobody claims him, it’s as if he annoyed & rdquor;, comments for Sport Dossier the journalist Ramon Besa, connoisseur of the stage of the ‘Ten’ in the Barça. A black stain that Josep Lluís Núñez, the president of the time, had to deal with. He accused his surroundings of leading him astray to justify his failure and, to a large extent, he was not wrong.

No luck in Barcelona

Maradona had no luck at Barça: Andoni Goikoetxea seriously injured him with a savage tackle, he got beaten up in a Copa del Rey final against Athletic Club and contracted hepatitis. Along with that, in Barcelona he began to flirt with drugs. “All the memories of Maradona in Barcelona are bad: hepatitis, the injury to ‘Goiko’, the drug, the floor on Avenida Pearson, the night occupied by the ‘Cebollitas’ and the clan. In addition, his most famous goals were in Belgrade against Red Star and at the Bernabéu against Real Madrid & rdquor;explains Besa.

Barcelona was the beginning of everything for Diego. Of the fall, for having been the place where he began to deviate his path; but also of the ascent, because after his time at Barça he unleashed himself and became the best player in the world. Just as at the Camp Nou he was viewed with suspicion, at San Paolo he was idolized. And until today. This next week, the stadium that bears his name will once again pay tribute to him.

On November 25, when it will be a year since his death, Naples will organize three wakes: one at the Diego Armado Maradona stadium, another before the great mural of Via Taverna del Ferro and a third before one of the best-known murals, the from Piazzale Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli, a place of pilgrimage for fans from all over the world.

But also in Naples, Maradona definitively surrendered to his B-side, dragged by a stale and toxic environment. “He was not good when it came to choosing his friends. Maradona welcomed everyone who approached him, he was too generous. He wasn’t ready to understand who was good and who was bad & rdquor;, recognizes for Sport Dossier the Neapolitan journalist Carlo Alvino, practically the shadow of Maradona in his time in southern Italy.

“There were too many people, but nobody cared about him. It was a money-making machine. His environment never cared for him or advised him well & rdquor;, Explain. But it wasn’t just his surroundings. According to Alvino, from the club no one collaborated to prevent the emblem of all Naples from falling in the dark part of the city: “The president, Corrado Ferlaino, today admits that he was wrong because he should have advised Diego well on who he could go with and who he could not. At that time he left him alone in the shadows, in that rough sea, in a city that has beautiful things, but also very ugly things & rdquor;.

Inaction of Barça and Naples

“Barcelona and Maradona had a distant relationship & rdquor;, says Ramon Besa. The ‘Fluff’ was wrong in many extra-sports decisions, but neither Barça nor Naples did anything to prevent a boy who did not reach 30 years of succumbing to the irresponsibility of his environment. “He came too young, surrounded by many people and a manager, Jorge Cyterszpiler, to an effervescent Barcelona. Here TV3 and Catalunya Ràdio were born and the stadium was beginning to fill with media.

All that ate him up. They went everywhere as a band, to restaurants, to discos, as a clan. Also, he had a lot of parties at his house on Pearson Avenue, with a lot of people. He carried all this & rdquor;says Besa. Núñez put surveillance on him, but never stopped him. “Barça let him do it and was filled with reasons to kick him out, but it didn’t stop him from doing anything & rdquor;, recalls the also journalist Miguel Rico to Sport Dossier.

“I didn’t see the club close to the player. He knew perfectly well that he lived with many people who were not from his family, who went out at night, but he was more to watch over him than to take care of him & rdquor ;, says the Lleida man. Something similar happened in Naples. “Ferlaino put a private investigator on him, it was the only thing he did. But when the investigator said that he had been in a place where he should not be, the president did not intervene & rdquor;, says Carlo Alvino.

Too much party

Maradona and his friends were the kings of the Barcelona night. They would go out and organize massive parties on the floor of Pearson Avenue without anyone from Barça sitting down to talk about their private life. They never did. “There was no one who had the slightest influence on him, he did what he wanted. There was no office, as apparently exists now, to care for the soccer player that cared and helped him & rdquor;, expresses Miguel Rico.

Something that coincides with what happened in the years after he passed through Barcelona, ​​already in Naples. In San Paolo there was not that help that the footballer needed either. The goals and titles covered everything. “Napoli, before Maradona, had had great difficulties to survive. It was a small club. With Maradona he became something bigger, but he still lacked professional figures. It was a low-level club that couldn’t handle the situation & rdquor;, says Carlo Alvino.

In 1991, Maradona tested positive for cocaine in a doping control. They sanctioned him with 15 months without playing. It was a terrible blow for the world of football, but especially for the Neapolitans. A star fell from the sky.

After that hit, the ‘Ten’ left Italy. He recovered his form in Seville and Newell’s to defend the colors of the ‘Albiceleste’ in the World Cup 94, but in the United States he suffered his second positive: ephedrine, norephedrine, pseudoephedrine, norpseudoephedrine and metaephedrine, five stimulating substances that caused another great sanction . There was no remedy. They still didn’t help him.

The third and last positive fell in August 1997, a few months before his retirement from Boca Juniors. Also related to cocaine. Diego Armando Maradona has left saddening images in recent years. Some reportable. But in Argentina and in Naples he will always be remembered for his football. Carlo Alvino recognizes it: “It is like San Gennaro. A saint & rdquor;.