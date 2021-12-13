12/13/2021

On at 19:22 CET

Joel xaubet

The life of Antonio Rüdiger It has taken a 180 degree turn in the last year. The Berlin-born central went from being a discard to Frank Lampard, to be the leader of the best defense in the world from the hand of Thomas tuchel. The defender has become indispensable for Chelsea due to his contributions both in defense, where he shines through his forcefulness, and in attack, where he brilliantly removes the ball played. But despite its good condition, for now, Rüdiger has no intention of renewing his relationship with Chelsea beyond 2022.

Tuchel, aware of the importance of Rüdiger

In the past I meet, the German was key taking two penalties out of nowhere for Chelsea to rise with a suffered victory against Leeds. At the post-match press conference, coach blue, Thomas Tuchel, was asked about his player: “We are fully aware of the importance of Toni and the role they play on and off the pitch. No doubt about it”.

Tuchel did not hesitate to give Rüdiger a wake-up call

Despite the praise, Tuchel did not hesitate to give his player a wake-up call and added that the group is more important to him than individualities: “It is true that nobody is bigger than a club, no one is. It is a team effort, it’s a team game and we are a strong club “. The German coach is clear that despite the undeniable importance of his compatriot, the health of the London team must take precedence above all else.

Finally, when asked about the negotiations between club and player, Tuchel did not want to get wet: “In the end, we need a little patience. I have no news at the moment “. Negotiations seem totally stopped for the moment due to the high economic demands of a Rüdiger, intended by him Real Madrid, is convinced that right now it is one of the most sought-after defenders in the market.