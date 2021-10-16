10/16/2021 at 1:23 AM CEST

betfair

Marc Gasol knows that life can change you in the blink of an eye. If 2019 was his best season after winning the NBA with Toronto Raptors and being world champion with Spain, this 2021 we can summarize it with a real nightmare of which we still do not know the conclusion. The pivot did not count for the Lakers in the last stretch of the season and in the Olympic Games he was not at the level that was assumed. All this led to the Angelenos transferring him to a Memphis Grizzlies who did not even want to see him. ‘Big Spain’ has been a free player for a month and still no one suspects what will happen to him in the future.

Many speculated that he would play for the club he owns – Basket Girona – who leads the LEB Oro alongside Estudiantes. For now, and with the season started, Marc has only been to his club’s facilities to train on specific days alone and sign some contracts. Nobody has spoken about entering the team dynamics to date. At the moment Carles Marco’s team, who promoted them last year from LEB Silver to Gold, is performing well and they don’t ‘need him’.

Another option is to pick up the phone from Juan Carlos Navarro. The director of the Barça Basket section knows that signing Marc is a guarantee of success and more in a Barça that has a long and complicated season because of how loaded it is in Europe with several competitions at the same time without rest. The pivot is delighted to live in Barcelona and could have one last Barça dance following in the footsteps of his brother Pau, who did it more than with dignity last season.

On the other hand, Marc still has a good poster in the NBA, despite the fact that his last season with the Lakers did not go as expected. Several franchises that aspire to the ring would not disgust a player with extensive experience as a champion, All-Star and best defensive player of the year in the competition. In this case, he could sign for any club until March, although we believe that such a prolonged inactivity can harm him physically. Watch out for his friend Mike Conley’s Utah Jazz.

And finally we found the door that all basketball lovers would not want to see: the retreat. With 36 years and everything won in the world of basketball, Marc has no reason to return to the courts. His career as one of the three best Spanish players in history is safe and no one will remember him for these last years, but for the glorious ones wearing the Memphis and Toronto shirts. Perhaps in order not to overshadow the departure of his brother Pau, he can wait a little longer to retire, but without a doubt it is another option as viable as all those mentioned above.