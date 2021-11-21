11/21/2021 at 11:17 am CET

It had been months since a Camp Nou had been so lit up. A fever that the team also transmitted, especially in promises as real as Gavi. The Barça had the monopoly of the balloon but it did not hit in the auction. The drawing offered no doubts: a positional midfielder, Busquets; two interiors, De Jong and Nico breaking into space; and two extremes, Ilias and Gavi opening the field in the bands.

Above Memphis with the freedom to make a difference. The Dutchman had them in the first half, first with a run over action and then with a shot to the body of the goalkeeper. Barça came out with the knife in their teeth in the second half. It did not take him more than three minutes to find his way to the goal. Memphis did it, how could it be otherwise, after a very rigorous penalty.

The Dutchman scored his seventh goal in the league this season, with which he has become the player who makes the most of his goals in the form of points. 7 points has given Memphis to Barcelona with his seven goals, more than anyone in this league. Only Mikel Oyarzabal follows him, who with the six goals from Donostia, has also given his team seven points.

Barça, the only team without penalties against

Barça remains the only team in the Santander League without being awarded a penalty against. The derby united the two teams that could boast of this data but after Leandro Cabrera’s maximum penalty over Memphis Depay, who also decided the match, Xavi Hernández’s men are left alone in that record.

No penalty was awarded in a league derby since March 29, 2014. That day Leo Messi scored against Kiko Casilla in the Espanyol field. Of the last maximum penalties that have been indicated in a Barça-Espanyol or Espanyol-Barça, ten have been favorable to the Catalans. Or what is the same, 91% have been for Barça.