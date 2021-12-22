The Mexican film Noche de Fuego, directed by Tatiana Huezo, and the Panamanian film Plaza Catedral, by Abner Benaim, were selected this Tuesday by the Hollywood Academy as semifinalists to compete for the Oscar for best international film.

Of the 92 films that have been submitted to competition, the Mexican and the Panamanian are among the 15 with the most votes, which will now compete for the final nomination.

The story written by Tatiana Huezo is based on the novel Prayers for the Stolen by Jennifer Clement. The film follows the footsteps of three girls who grow up together as they learn to live amid the dark echoes that violence has left in their town and that are an inescapable threat, as stated in its synopsis.

“It seemed very interesting to me that there has been no talk of violence in Mexico from there, since Mexican childhoods that are so exposed and so vulnerable in towns where there is violence. The children who are growing up, hearing gunshots, hearing that there are kidnappings, that there are deaths; and in these contexts, girls are also even more exposed to brutality ”, Huezo commented about the film in an interview for SinEmbargo.

The director of dual nationality, Mexican and Salvadoran, was recognized by the Cannes Festival at the premiere of Noche de Fuego with a standing ovation that lasted 10 minutes. The film received a special mention in the “Un Certain Regard” section.

On October 19, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences announced that the film Noche de fuego was the film selected to represent Mexico at the 94th Oscar Awards.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, 2022.

“The film is not instructive, but empathetic and celebrates the courage that many women go through every day and opens the question, why continue to hurt us in this way?”, The protagonist of the film Mayra Batalla told ..

It is the first fiction film in which Huezo participates, in which he expresses his social commitment and with which he obtained a special mention in the Una Cierta Mirada section at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

ADDRESS GENDER VIOLENCE

The theme of the film around gender violence has made actors and actresses reflect on the social problems that the country is going through.

“We must not get tired of talking about them until they cease to exist and art is one of the important places to do it,” Nailea Norvind said in September.

For her part, Carolina Politi, nominated for the Ariel awards, pointed out the importance of fiction themes reflecting reality in a dignified way.

“It is delicate to go into topics like this because reality is so strong that fiction can be offensive. The closest thing to be faithful to reality was the documentary, but if fiction manages to transcend the obvious and go to a reflection of the human it may become necessary, we need to speak from a place beyond literality, “he considered in an interview with ..

“Being part of this feminist movement and seeing that the cinema is also doing its part is incredible, putting that at the service of the movement is very powerful,” Vivir Quintana, activist and singer, mentioned to ..

Night of Fire hit national theaters on September 16.

Source: However