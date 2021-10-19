Although much of the Mexican cinema that reaches commercial theaters is not well seen by the general public because it is repetitive comedies or remakes that nobody asked for, the truth is that the national industry also has large projects that it is increasingly easier to give to know. Of course, the best way is through the circuits of renowned festivals and awards such as the Goya or the Oscars. This year, titles like Noche de Fuego – 95%, No Particular Signs – 100%, Los Lobos – 93%, and El Diablo entre las Legs – 85%, among others, compete to be part of the nominees.

It was just announced that Fire night will be in charge of representing Mexico at the Oscars, while The Wolves will do the same at the Goya Awards.

Fire night – 95%, directed by Tatiana Huezo, became the most important revelation of the year. The film is a portrait of the violence caused by organized crime, but more specifically towards women. This story seeks to show what it is like to grow up in a world where violence is normalized, but it is no less terrible for that. Girls grow up unable to be girls, disguised as men, hidden underground in an attempt to avoid the fate that has already marked them by living where they live.

On the other hand, Los Lobos – 93%, by Samuel Kishi, is, in many ways, an autobiographical film that explains how children use their imaginations to cope with everyday life in a strange new world. In addition to being a small sample of what happens once a new life begins in another country, The Wolves it actually prioritizes the consequences of sacrifice and high child resilience.

These films are perfect to represent the national cinema in a year that had very interesting proposals, such as The Devil Between the Legs – 85% the most recent film by Arturo Ripstein, also known for The Castle of Purity and Deep Crimson – 75%. As is customary, this director offers us a glimpse into the intimacy of a complicated couple and an example of certain clichés that he knows how to turn around without problem. Starring Silvia Pasquel and Alejandro Suárez, the director maintains his position on issues such as sex, nostalgia, relationships and dependency, but now focused on old age that ends up making the problems of marriage more palpable.

Another favorite was Without Particular Signs – 100% is one of the great surprises of this year. Directed by Fernanda Valadez and written with Astrid Rondero, the film tells the not strange story of Magdalena (Mercedes Hernández) who goes on a journey to search for her missing son. Although he touches on topics that are already in common use in film and national television, such as cities devastated by drug trafficking and the failed attempts to cross into the United States, the way he addresses them is quite emotional and transcendent. From the point of view of absence, the film manages to move the audience who knows that the plot seeks to confront social indifference. In many ways, this work perfectly complements the work of Tatiana Huezo placeholder image.

Another option, which might have been somewhat controversial, was Danyka – 33%, directed by Michael Rowe and starring Demián Bichir. The film tells how a fifty-year-old man falls in love with a young woman. The director seeks to shake off the clichés of these types of romances to focus on how an attraction for someone younger works almost like a ghostly glimpse into our past and what we could be.

Tragic Jungle – 83%, directed by Yulene Olaizola, was the riskiest title of all, as it uses elements of horror to tell this story about colonialism, human violence and the persistence and power of the legends and traditions that give women more power. than today’s society.

