The tributes on radio, television, internet or traditional media were immediate after the death of Vicente Fernández, one of the most famous charros in Mexico, and probably in the entire world.

But probably the first to do it completely live was Christian Nodal, the Mexican regional music sensation singer, Belinda’s partner and a big fan of “Charro de Huentitán”.

During his most recent concert in Fresno, California, as part of the Bottle after Bottle US Tour 2021, the Mexican made a different entry to his other dates, with the aim of paying a posthumous tribute to Don Chente.

“I wanted to start by opening with the songs of the Mexican idol. Today the mariachi, the cinema, the Mexican race, our culture is in mourning because we all know that this great man was a little seed for Colombia, for all of Latin America, for the entire world of our culture, ”he said during his emotional speech.

He added that both he and many other people grew up listening to the songs of the “King of Mariachi”, so giving him this musical space is giving “honor to whom honor is due.”

“I want to ask again a very loud cry to heaven for Mr. Vicente Fernández, may God have him in his glory. A few seconds of loud applause to heaven for this person who raised our country and our culture high. Don Vicente Fernández up ”.

The songs that Christian Nodal sang, accompanied by the mariachi band, were “El Rey”; “Here between us”, “Divine women” and “Back, back” in a space of more than 16 minutes at the Save Mart Center, for the enjoyment of the public.

While the people intoned, with evident melancholy and a lot of energy, images of Vicente Fernández with the Mexican flag, with his charro clothes and with his characteristic poses on stage, were projected on the screens of the building.

But it was not the only tribute from Christian Nodal, because through social networks, the interpreter published a photograph of the popular character of Vicente Fernández, “El Arracadas”, and added a few words of farewell.

“DEP DON VICENTE FERNÁNDEZ! The man who spread the seed of our Mexican culture around the world with his music and movies full of his soul and our pride. Simply the King of Mexico. My condolences to his family, team and fans, “wrote Nodal.