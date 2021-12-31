Belinda, Christian Nodal does not appear in his photos, criticize | Instagram

Belinda is questioned after showing a whole set of images and videos that capture a large part of her life and where Christian nodal it was nowhere to be found. “And Nodal?”

The singer Spanish, Belinda, immediately received various messages in which social network users asked about the regional musician with whom she allegedly got engaged on May 25, as announced by the same.

The Christian Nodal’s fiancee, flooded his Instagram stories with various photos from his childhood, his hobbies and even some of the achievements during his career, however, there is no clue of his romantic history with Nodal in some of the materials.

Belinda, questioned by Christian Nodal in recent photos. Photo: Instagram Capture

The naturalized Mexican, Belinda Peregrín Schüll, was the target of these reactions when showing her count of the last month of 2021 and her beau, his absence shone, so that some of her 14.3 million subscribers did not take long to ask for the interpreter of “Goodbye Love“.

And Nodal? Not in a single one is Nodal eh, Do not stain and the Chris that wave, One is missing with Nodal, My beautiful and everything but Nodal is not in any of your favorite photos, And the photo with the boyfriend? And what happened to the Nodal? With him he has none.

Comments towards the “businesswoman“They were full of complaints and is that the actress of”Welcome to eden“, he opened the doors of his home where he showed his followers even the most unknown corners as well as some of the many things that he collects between Dragon Ball figures, stickers.

In fashion items, “Beli“She did not stay short and shared the looks that she has most enjoyed wearing and the reasons for it, in the same way she shared a room where several of her covers appear since the” model “has collaborated with various editions of magazines, recently Who and the edition of “Her World”, have been the last.

In the midst of this, the teasing towards the “Sonoran“There was no lack in the publications of the native of Madrid, who supposedly prepares a very special wedding with Nodal.

“Nodal was like a clown”, “Well, Nodal does not come out but the gifts he gave him”, “The joke is told alone”, would point out alleged comments.

It should be said that the loyal followers of “The Nodeli“As they call the” interpreter of Sapito “and Christian in social networks, they love to see them together so they immediately got upset and launched strong claims to the Spanish.

Meanwhile, fans hope that everything goes well between them and that in the next few hours, the inseparable duo will appear as honeyed as ever in some of the postcards in the middle of the arrival of the new year.