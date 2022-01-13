01/13/2022 at 05:00 CET

Tamara morillo

At the age of 21 he left home. I had expectations, illusions, challenges. In Córdoba, Argentina, he was studying engineering. He was the brilliant student; the friend, son and brother that everyone wanted. Today he is 34 and his life changed. He lives on the street, alone and with nothing. A photo, taken by Mossos d’Esquadra in Barcelona, it’s the only thing his family has. They live to find it. “We thought he was a bohemian, that he wanted to travel, but now we know he needs help, our son is sick.”

Pascual and María, their parents, installed with “great effort” in Spain, hurry their last days in our country. In February they leave. They look against the clock. Retirees, with no option to work, they have to return home. “Our last hope is your solidarity, looking in any corner any clue that leads us to find our son“. Noé Germán Pasciuto, the young man who lives on the streets, alone, has a house, a family. They are here for him.

A trip, a supposedly ‘sectarian’ group and loneliness. Noah disappeared. |

“Dad, mom, I want to travel”

In 2007 he started his journey. Noah had come to college with the best grades. He received awards and scholarships for being the best of the class in high school. He was studying Chemical Engineering. He wanted to stop, have an adventure. “Dad, Mom, I want to travel.” There was no way to stop it. In his passport, several stamps: Spain, Germany and the last one, London, which would mark a before and after. A group that “practiced detachment” seduced him. He disappeared.

For four years everything went black. Appeared in Rome. Noah was no longer Noah. His brilliant mind had changed. Strange, rambling conversations, all disjointed, superfluous. In his hand a toy mobile. “This is my house,” he told his sister. He lived on the street. He didn’t want help, he didn’t want anything. It disappeared again.

Two years later his trail appeared on Barcelona. The police report photo scared everyone. “Empty, lost look … Our son is wrong. We have to find him.”

Mallorca, 2007: The journey begins

“In 2007 two of my sons, including Noé, decided to take a tour of Europe. We have European citizenship through Italy, We have an Italian passport, so they went out looking for an adventure “, remembers his father, Pascual.

“They started in Mallorca. He is a prepared, correct, healthy boy with good behavior. He found he worked very quickly, “says his father.” From Spain he went to Germany, he also worked there, in an ice cream parlor, and from there he decided to go to England. “Pascual stops. Calvary began in London. The end. “There he joins a group that, we do not know its essence well, a group that is hippie, perhaps sectarian.... Noah began to change. ”

“We saw his photo a couple of months ago. He looks like another, he has a distracted look, his appearance … He is in a deteriorated psychological state”

“Until he came to England we never lost contact with him,” explains his mother, “but he started to change.” The calls were spaced, then did not come. The first absence lasted a month. “The first fifteen days that we had no news, we began to get distressed. Fifteen more passed and his phone was off“. Started the first search. Then more would come.

“We did the report to the police, to the consulates … After three months he communicated. He told us he was in a group and that they were practicing the detachment of the family, that he wanted to practice detachment. He thanked us for the kind of parents we had been with him, the education we had given him. “Pascual, Maria, amazed, gave him space.”We never imagined that we would totally lose touch “. Distance, not absence, they thought. Noah closed his accounts, turned off his cell phone, quit work. There was no way to speak to him again.

“Thank you for everything you have given me,” Noah said before hanging up. |

Rome, 2016: Noah has a toy mobile

Noah cut all ties. His only family, his only contact, was the group with which he got together. He flirted, his parents intuit, with drugs, marijuana. “He never used before, he met them in Spain. It was something that began to worry us more and more.” Before saying goodbye to his family, Noah said to his father: “I don’t smoke, I’ve quit. Stay calm, I just want to take off. Practice detachment. “He never imagined they would never see him again. He never thought they would never speak again.

Tore a search that led them to Rome. The Embassy intervened, Interpol participated. “In 2014 we succeeded in getting Interpol, a body dedicated to look for people but with a criminal or minor background, will include it in their alerts, “says María.” In November 2016 they called us informing us that Noé he was at the Argentine Embassy in Rome trying to renew his passport“. Against all odds, Noah the young man missing, had been located.

Meeting in Rome, at the Embassy, ​​the alert for disappearance ceases. |

One of his sisters – there are five children – came to meet him. “My daughter took a plane and he ran to Rome“says María.” They had a I find it very affective. He was very interested in how we were, they hugged, cried & mldr; “, he details.

“While the two were at the Embassy, ​​they went for a walk.” Shock came. Noah showed him where he was sleeping: “It was on the street. Noah he was homeless. “There were no lights. Only shadows, traps, those set for him, those of his mind, also cardboard.

He had a toy mobile, few resources, and strange conversations. No sign of the group. No sign of the Noah he met. When they returned to the embassy he left, disappeared.

“The consul says that he was a very nice boy, very affectionate, who said nice things, but that had some worldviews as well as, shall we say, superfluous, rambling & mldr; they don’t know how to explain“says Pascual.” We are not psychologists, but we believe that Noah fell into a well, Noah continued to consume, “he clarifies. The consul told them that they would try to locate him, they were not called anymore.

2018: Barcelona, ​​homeless

Anguish reigns, commands, since then. “Before you would go crazy wondering where I was, but since 2016 everything is a nightmare. We do not eat calmly, we do not shower calmly. We do not enjoy anything thinking about everything that Noah does not have. He is living on the street. ”

They trace, draw options, ring all the bells, telephones and doors that could lead to it. They arrive, but late. Their unstoppable inquiries lead them to Barcelona.

“The last we heard from him was that in 2018 the Mossos d’Esquadra they stopped him“, says Pascual.”He had no identification and was on the street. They made him a provisional document and he continued on his way. A photo was taken of him, which we saw a couple of months ago where he appears, deteriorated, it seems truly another. He has a distracted look. He is in a deteriorated psychological state. And it looks like & mldr; “, hesitates, hurts,” street situation, “completes Pascual’s wife.

The last photo of Noé Germán, provided by Mossos d’Esquadra. Next to the alert for disappearance. |

His only crime was sleeping on the street. The Mossos let him go. It is not known where or how they found it. “We need to know something else.” Too they do not know his fate when he left the police headquarters. He walks aimlessly, alone. There is no trace. His family follows in his wake a few steps behind.

They have pain, also hope, “we do not lose it, we cannot lose it.” They hold on tight to her. By his side, SOS Missing, you have just activated the alert in the Euronet ATM network. It could be in Barcelona, ​​but also anywhere in Spain. “Please, if you see him, take a photo. Go to the police, to SOS Disappeared, because that depends on whether we find him. From the people, from the diffusion, from their help.”

Noah doesn’t know, but he has an army behind him. Everyone looks for him, he ignores it. His trip started voluntarily, but today he needs help. “We believe that he has a psychological problem. That is why we disseminated this photo, to assist him, medically above all,” laments Pascual. Affectionate, funny, supportive, sweet, good. Excellent mathematician, expert in languages: “he knows English, Spanish, German ….”. The list of skills is extended. “We need you to look at his face. We can only find it if you see it“His parents, his family need them. Noah needs them too.