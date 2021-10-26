Noelia a few weeks away from pampering her fans with her cabaret | Instagram

The beautiful singer and businesswoman Noelia shared a video with which she is again promoting her new cabaret, which will open in a few weeks Noelia´s Cabaret in Dallas, Texas.

Although he did not share the opening date of his store, it is certain that the days are numbered, surely they are only fine-tuning details so that everything is perfect.

The biggest publicity that this new business can receive is the fans of Noelia, who are excited to know that this new project is about to be completed and especially because there is the possibility of expansion.

So the fans and clients of Noelia’s Cabaret will be able to increase immediately, after it opens more in other cities.

A few weeks ago the interpreter of “You”, “Candela” and “I did not fail”, announced to her beloved fans that she would launch a new cabaret in Dallas, so she had to travel to Texas to make sure everything was perfect.

In Mexico, the beautiful businesswoman already has one, however due to the pandemic she had to close it for almost a full year.

Days ago Noelia He mentioned that he would also open it shortly, which made some of his frequent customers excited when they heard the news.

In its video We can see a little of what will be enjoyed in Noelia’s Cabaret, the beautiful singer appears as the protagonist in some of the images that appear in her cute promo.

In one of them, she is wearing a micro skirt and a top, she is dancing a bit and thanks to the perspective in which the camera is, you can immediately appreciate her posterior charms.

In another of the images that is by the way the one that is almost at the end, she is wearing a dress with some layers, but everything is transparent so you can perfectly appreciate her charms and also her interiors.

It seems that the first one that is believed to be opened in Pompano Beach, Florida was back in 2018, because this is the date the first photograph was shared on the business’s Instagram account.

So this could coincide with the opening of the same, although it is for the moment only an assumption, in Mexico City it has another that has become quite popular.

In one of his publications, he commented on some cities such as:

Ontario, California Houston, Texas Las Vegas, Nevada Chicago, Illionis East Los Angeles Atlanta, Georgia Charleston, SC

They are possibly some of the cities where it has some cabarets and which have surely become favorites.