Noelia, your cute 2022 calendars may be out of stock

For a woman and flirtatious businesswoman who is always looking for something more to offer her audience, the acceptance that her followers have had before the launch of the Noelia’s 2022 calendars It has been such that surely they are already exhausted.

Noelia herself shared a flirtatious video to let his followers know if they still had the opportunity or not, to acquire one of the thousand pieces that he launched on the market and that you can purchase on his official page, which we find on his own Instagram.

Fortunately for fans of the singer there are still some available, surely there are only a few, so it is necessary to take advantage of the time that remains to obtain yours and admire its beauty for a whole year with these 14 unpublished photos that the design has.

Ready to go to dinner. Have a nice night. I LOVE THEM. Did you already buy your calendar? There are few left, hurry to buy it now “, commented Noelia.

In this video that she shared 23 hours ago, we see her ready to go out and enjoy a delicious dinner, wearing fitted shorts that are lost among her charms, black stockings underneath, black boots and a black shirt that is also somewhat tight.

Noelia always poses as a professional model, surely she also did it for her calendars | Instagram noeliaofficial

Noelia He always has the delicacy of having some detail with his fans, he continually publishes videos that are especially for them, where he shows us his silhouette without doubting it twice.

By pampering her fans, the interpreter of “Dame Una Razón” gives so much love that she ends up being reciprocal for that reason she is one of the fans’ spoiled celebrities for her attentions to them and the flirtatious way she always pampers them.

Noelia faithful friend, celebrates Yolanda Andrade’s birthday

A day ago Noelia shared a cute video where she dedicated the song “Happy Birthday To You” to her friend Yolanda Andrade, with whom she has been close friends for a long time.

Curiously, this beauty did it a bit in the style of Marilyn Monroe, although of course with her own style, while wearing a translucent bodysuit with which she showed off her beautiful charms, beautiful and talented is the perfect combination for a celebrity.

Andrade thanked her for the nice gesture and also the fans who commented in the publication, that it would be something extremely fantastic if Noelia gave them a micro serenade like her friend, the singer and businesswoman also dedicated some kind words to her friend.