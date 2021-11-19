Noelia appears on video wearing only a pair of stockings | Instagram

Always wearing her exquisite figure the famous singer and businesswoman Noelia shared one of her most flirtatious videos recently, where she surprisingly appears only wearing a pair of stockings.

Noelia She has become an icon of beauty and an extremely successful flirtatious artist, although in reality she has been since she began her career in 1999 when she released her first self-titled album, only today she has managed to exploit her s3nsuality like no one else. plus.

This blonde beauty with prominent charms continually publishes content on her social networks, as well as on her own Celebriffy platforms and especially Cherryland VIP where the content is even spicier.

It may interest you: Thalía reveals that she is a fan of El Capi Pérez as a comedian

Due to Instagram regulations, certain content cannot be shared, which in Cherryland VIP is exempt from any disapproval because it is dedicated to sharing exclusive and spicy content.

However, with this new video that she shared two hours ago on Instagram, we see her show off her later charms, revealing her bum bum, the stockings she is wearing are transparent and of a slight sky-blue tone that is barely noticeable.

Noelia appears on video wearing only a pair of stockings | Courtesy

This is because the place where he is, which apparently is his own room, has a beautiful light with a pink tone in addition to an accessory that he placed in one of the corners to produce different tones of light, which by the way can be appreciated at the bottom of the video.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Tonight is new content night for Cherryland VIP / noelia, the platform with the best and most s3xy content, “wrote Noelia.

In a couple of hours he will begin to have a greater reaction from his fans, especially when noticing that he is not wearing anything on top, unfortunately since he is on his back it is the only part of the body that can be seen besides his shapely legs and his later charms.

Noelia walks slowly towards an armchair, leaning on it, placing her charms upwards and leaning a little thus highlighting everything in her, thanks to this movement some of her fans will surely have released more than a sigh.

Just two hours after releasing this flirty, daring and daring video Noelia It already has 76,130 views, there is no doubt that it has become a success and perhaps shortly one of the favorites of its followers.

Thanks to the announcement she shared in her description, the “Dame Una Reason” singer could start to have more subscribers and perhaps new content creators.