Noelia looks flirtatious between black lace and shiny stockings | Instagram

Noelia has quickly become an influential businesswoman in the industry, she has managed to hit each of her companies right, without neglecting her flirtatious publications, as in the video where she appears wearing lace and black stockings.

In the video of this famous singer we see her show off her exquisite figure as she has done on other occasions, however this time she appears full body.

As a good admirer of the singer of “Candela”, you will know that she usually records her videos herself and shares them, so she tends to appear almost always in aerial perspective.

However this time she decided to appear full body wearing everything in her, in large part this was thanks to the outfit she was wearing, as you well know. Noelia She is fascinated by transparent garments, that is why when she appeared with said outfit, sighs were not lacking.

It has been 21 hours since the businesswoman who owns the new social network platform Celebriffy shared this publication, on her official Instagram account, at the moment she already has 50,484 reproductions and hundreds of comments that flatter her beauty.

Noelia is wearing semi-transparent stockings with some stones or glitters carefully glued on, a long-sleeved blouse made entirely of lace with some parts also translucent.

As accessories, she is wearing a wide belt with a beautiful and striking silver bow that is on top of a micro skirt that appears to be satin and a pair of black patent leather ankle boots, her outfit is completely monochrome.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

The flirtatious thing about these images, in addition to the evident beauty of the businesswoman, model and singer, are the slow movements she makes with her hips, especially when she turns a little and shows off her posterior charms.

Definitely everything in this beauty is natural, she maintains her figure by exercising and eating healthy, although suddenly she could give herself certain luxuries.

She used this look to celebrate the victory of her friend Joe Carollo on November 2 as she shared it on her Instagram the same day, her victory was overwhelming by the way, obtaining more than 64% of the total votes to become commissioner from District 03 in Miami.

Among some of the comments that this beauty has in her publication, they affirm that beauty is something that cannot be hidden, we also find many emojis that indicate a crush on the beautiful singer.