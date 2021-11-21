Noelia shows off her best angle wearing a flirty and daring bodysuit | Instagram

Showing off her hips and her superior charms the flirt singer and businesswoman Noelia shared a publication in which she appears wearing her exquisite figure and her best angle in a flirty video.

This is the most recent video that the owner of Cherryland VIP, Celebriffy and PROTECOM and Internet celebrity shared precisely 21 hours ago, on her official Instagram account.

As is usual Noelia She was wearing a flirty white bodysuit, surely this is part of her Noelicious brand, which has become extremely popular in the United States, surely if she launched a line in Mexico it would become a success.

It may interest you: Jennifer Lopez, photos that I would like to delete from the Internet

In her video, as usual, she is the one who is filming herself, showing her charms in the foreground, thanks to the neck of her bodysuit that is “V” so they can be seen from a wonderful angle, the same applies to her later charms.

Noelia shows off her best angle wearing a flirty and daring bodysuit | Instagram noeliaofficial

As for the back of her body, as her pieces tend to be narrow, they tend to get lost a bit among her charms, thanks to the movement of the camera you can notice this part that makes her look very flirtatious.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

In his description he mentioned that it was night to have new content on his Cherryland VIP account, for fans of Noelia they might find your photos and videos most flirtatious and surely revealing.

On this occasion the singer interpreter of hits like “Yo No Failé”, “Candela”, “Tú” and “I Touch My Self” decided to block the comment box and we can only appreciate the images and admire the like’s, which So far they add up to 36,509 in total.

The singer and prominent businesswoman in her description wrote the Cherryland VIP page, where you can subscribe if you want to either to create content or to subscribe to the accounts that are in sharing spicy content.

This particular publication is number 6,263 in total, also having more than one and a half million followers just on Instagram, a figure that continues to increase as the days go by.

Despite the fact that Noelia does not have a stratospheric number of followers on her Instagram account like other celebrities and influencers, the singer and also a businesswoman continues to grow in terms of her popularity in terms of her companies, which so far are already several.