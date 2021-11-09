Noelia shows off her best angle wearing flirty fishnet stockings | Instagram

The famous singer and successful businesswoman Noelia seems to do nothing more than pamper her fans with her daring content, as she did in one of her most recent photos, in which she is posing lying on her bed wearing lace and fishnet stockings.

This has undoubtedly been the combination that has attracted the most attention and not only for NoeliaIt also applies to other celebrities of the show business who, like her, are popular on social networks.

The “Candela” singer, who constantly honors her own song, captivates her fans with her content on Instagram.

A day ago Noelia She shared with us this flirty photo where she shows her best angle, thanks to the pose in which she is, highlights her charms and beauty, this time she was accompanied by some elements that drew even more attention.

The first of them, leaving aside its exquisiteness, was a kind of diary with an image of a beautiful and curious unicorn that had a plush pink around it.

The second element is part of the editing of his photo, it has the name of one of his most moved pop songs written, it is “Kiss Me”; this beauty was also accompanied by a flirty pair of sparkly, heart-shaped glasses very much in the style of Elton John.

Although obviously the elements that accompany this Puerto Rican beauty, it has been her figure that most attracted the gaze of her fans, who one day after her publication already has more than 32 thousand red hearts.

His publication is shortly after reaching a thousand comments, where we find hundreds of emojis and some words that his followers dedicate to him with a lot of love.

Noelia is lying down with her legs drawn up, causing her hips to shine more, in the first angle we see her back charms that immediately stand out.

Recently one of her fans affirmed that despite the years Noelia would continue to be the crush of millions thanks to her beauty and especially her exquisite figure.

Without words, but I love you my love “,” I love you my eternal love “,” How beautiful you look Noelia “, commented some netizens.

The owner of Noelicious is probably wearing clothes from her own brand, as she is used to doing to delight her millions of followers.