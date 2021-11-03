Noelia celebrates Joe Carollo’s landslide win in Miami | Instagram

A couple of hours ago, the singer Noelia shared a publication on Instagram, which refers to the triumph of Joe carollo, will become the commissioner of Miami in the United States for the second time.

For a couple of days that the famous singer had been sharing content of the candidate, she showed her full support, because she has had the fortune to help others and the work she has achieved has been one of the most complete in her management.

Surely that is why Noelia was sure to support him, because she seeks to have friends who, like her, work hard and above all who help others unconditionally, taking advantage of her political position.

My friend !! … My dear friend Joe Carollo, he is the best politician that Miami has, someone who is always working for his people and for the benefit of his community, “wrote Noelia.

You could imagine the excellent job he did as a Miami commissioner, which has made the community re-elect him again, there is no doubt that by doing his job well and with love, he has brought good results.

Noelia celebrates Joe Carollo’s sweeping win in Miami | Courtesy

Carollo competed in district 3 of Miami in the United States, according to the results of the votes he managed to obtain more than 64% beating his opponents, more than sixty percent of society supported him immediately.

There is no doubt that as mentioned Noelia In one of his videos, he was the best option they had and they established it that way, the votes were made this November 1 and this day they have been celebrating their triumph.

The Cuban-American politician was born in Caibarién on March 11, 1955, managed to be mayor twice, in the period from 1996 to 1997 and later from 1998 to 2001.

Carollo has lived in Miami since he was 15 years old, surely he has taken a strong affection for this place so he defends and supports it in everything that is necessary, he has more than three decades of experience in politics so he knows how to handle himself perfectly. for said environment.

It is impressive to know that after 16 years of being away from politics he had a triumphant return with this position, there is no doubt that the good deeds he did in the past have not been forgotten.

Surely for a long time you will have the support of society and among them that of the beautiful singer and businesswoman.