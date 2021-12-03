Noelia dances moving her hips dressed as a bunny, video | Instagram

Showing off her charms is something that the singer Noelia It is given to perfection, thanks to this when the flirtatious singer shares new content, her fans are sure that it will be a delight to see it, as in the most recent one where it appears dressed as a bunny.

Two hours ago she began to delight the pupil of her fans, Noelia always tends to pamper her followers by offering original and excellent quality content like this video on his official Instagram account.

When you hear the words “dressed as a bunny” surely the famous PlayBoy magazine comes to mind, in which this beauty interpreter of “You” also had a participation.

Probably Noelia I was referring to the international magazine, said outfit is the same one she used on Halloween, when every beautiful woman takes the opportunity to dress in revealing outfits and as flirtatious as possible.

Curiously, the beautiful singer tends to do it every day, perhaps that is why she has been harshly criticized by some people who would consider themselves closed and limited-minded, since every woman has the freedom to show off and show off her figure as she sees fit.

In her video the also prominent businesswoman is wearing a black bodysuit With a high neck, sleeveless and with the inner straps coming out at the sides by his shoulders, he wears a white bunny mask with ears.

At the bottom she is wearing black stockings that reach the middle of her shapely thighs and also a pair of boots, as for the back of her body it is a bit lost among its charms.

How rich you dance, my queen, beautiful, beautiful, pretty, wuaoo “, a fan commented.

The singer was walking in the street, when she and her or her companions came across an inflatable figure of a Dracula doll, when she decided to dance a little close to him with some movements that would make anyone sigh.

Noelia gave a lesson to those who criticize her

Not long ago, Noelia decided to cover some mouths with an impressive publication accompanied by a description, which despite not having labels, surely people immediately realized who her words were directed at.

Wearing a white bodysuit and extremely flirtatious, the singer mentioned that she doesn’t mind being pointed out as a “pu …” as she herself mentioned, that it was even something that fascinated her.

The businesswoman has always done everything that pleases her, coupled with this, her constant success as an entrepreneur is more than sure to arouse envy and provoke negative comments from certain individuals.