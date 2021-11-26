Noelia spoils fans by wearing neon green stockings on video | Instagram

Leaving its charms in sight with its flirty and transparent neon stockings on video, the famous singer and businesswoman Noelia, decided to once again pamper her beloved fans with this striking outfit, the images were recently published on her official Instagram account.

Noelia He has always stood out in his publications for giving priority to his fans, knowing perfectly what they like, the famous celebrity and businesswoman, has the luxury of showing off so pamper his fans despite the many daily activities you have to do.

On more than one occasion, this beauty with beautiful hazel eyes and fleshy lips has taken on the task of sharing more than one post a day on her official Instagram, which her followers would like the most for her to do daily, but not all the time. can do.

It’s only been two hours since the flirtatious images of Noelia standing and adjusting her blouse that also seems to be phosphorescent has been delighting the pupil of more than 7 thousand people who have reproduced her video.

Noelia spoils fans by wearing neon green stockings on video | Courtesy

The singer and also owner of Cherryland VIP, her exclusively spicy content platform, is standing by the windows of her apartment showing off her pretty figure while it is already dark.

That is why you can admire its beautiful silhouette outlined with these garments and adorned with a beautiful light of colors between pink and purple tones, which give it a unique and flirtatious touch which makes us remember Noelia’s Cabaret another of its Business.

The interpreter of “I Touch My Self” is promoting precisely her latest platform Cherryland VIP, in her description she invites her followers to follow her on her account, surely so that they do not miss the exclusive content that this beauty offers.

More Noelia’s Greatest Hits

The singer and businesswoman has been excelling in music in addition to companies listing each of her musical and business projects would take some time, although she has a song that does not go out of style and continues to be chanted by the masses we are talking about ” You”.

Although she is continually renewing herself in music, singing “You” by Noelia will always be what her fans like the most because it tells a beautiful story that no other person could interpret better than her.

As for her achievements as a businesswoman, she already has a long list, and despite being a bit modest for not showing off her successes, these speak for themselves as her two recent platforms Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP, a work of hundreds of people between technicians and programmers. which continues to improve the interface.