Noelia was a cute bunny with a black bodysuit for Halloween | Instagram

The pretty singer and businesswoman Noelia shared a video where she is quite effusive, with her flirty bunny costume to Halloween.

Despite the fact that the businesswoman always shows her fans that she is happy and has a happy smile this time, her smile surpassed her, because she was more than happy.

The successful singer rarely shared content other than her companies in her Instagram stories, because since October 31, she showed us her flirty costume, which consisted of a black bodysuit and a white rabbit mask.

Although when she was in her car with someone, she was only wearing a black and pink colored rabbit ear headband, because her mask surely did not fit because of how tall she was.

21 hours ago you shared a video also where he seemed to take the party in his car, it was surely an extension of what he enjoyed that night

.

As you have seen in her publications, there are few occasions when she shares something different that is not related to her music and her projects, she is always focused on it 100%, for this reason it is believed that she was or rather was addressing a party.

In the van Noelia She was accompanied by other people, although you can only see the arm of one of them and of whoever is recording the video, the singer interpreter of “I Touch My Self”.

Noelia is doing some moves with her hips that would immediately trigger her fans’ imaginations.

It is mentioned that the singer brings the party with her, since in her truck there are some colored lights that remind us of a fantastic party.

Surely that is why they have given him more than half a million views and also more than a thousand comments, especially because of the position in which he is at the beginning of the video, which is quite striking, because his body is lost among its charms. later.

You really know how to have fun, you are a very beautiful girl “,” Wow wow wow !! How beautiful you are divine !! “, commented some fans.

Surely Noelia He left several speechless and they have not done anything other than play the video over and over again, probably some of his fans have finally decided to subscribe to his Cherryland VIP account to find more videos of this style, don’t you think?