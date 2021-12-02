Celebriffy and Mastercard with Telecom exceed expectations | Instagram

There is no doubt that one of the most prominent businesswomen is undoubtedly the flirtatious celebrity who is also a singer, we are talking about Noelia for his companies Celebriffy and Mastercard with Telecom They have exceeded everyone’s expectations.

We could say that Noelia is revolutionizing the digital industry, and only mentioning these two important companies because you have to know that it has several and they are all successful.

The interpreter of “Candela” continually exceeds the expectations of her followers and perhaps also of all the people who have not believed in her.

Celebrityiffy It has been very well accepted by followers and users who have opened an account on the digital platform, especially since it is known that as a content creator you get higher profits than on other platforms.

Currently the number of subscribers exceeds half a million users, these data already have time, surely today it would not be a surprise that they are already reaching perhaps one million.

One of the greatest advantages of the new platform Noelia, is that the singer decided to provide extra support to subscribers, it was that she decided to launch a debit card with Mastercard, where you can directly deposit your earnings.

With VoixStar Telecom you can recharge your cell phone, this covers all telephone companies, obviously it has its advantages because the businesswoman thinks of everything, you will surely be excited to know that with the same Mastercard card you can use it to recharge your cell phone.

No commissions are requested and you can also make shipments in addition to putting a balance anywhere in the world, something that not all cards offer.

The businesswoman also owner of PROTECOM has managed to have control between each step she takes in the industry, especially because it encompasses and relates to all her companies, we will explain it to you in a simpler way.

You make money with your content creation on Celebriffy, where you are given the opportunity to request a card to have your earnings from the platform directly deposited.

With this card you will be able to use it on a daily basis everywhere that Mastercard is accepted, in addition to recharging your cell phone with VoixStar Telecom so that you can continue with the Internet and can launch more digital content in the event that you record yourself with your cell phone.

There is no doubt that Noelia thinks about everything and how to make a relationship between her companies, with the aim of making the user not have so many complications, this particular combination has been one of the most productive and best thought out.