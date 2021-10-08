Noelia gives advice from the bed wearing flirty leggings | Instagram

The singer Noelia shared one of her most flirtatious videos on Instagram, this because this beauty was lying on her bed, while she was talking on the phone with one of her friends, to whom she was giving some cooking tips.

Every woman who knows how to cook is undoubtedly “a gold mine”, nowadays it is more practical to order food from a restaurant or fast food, however the homemade taste will be something that millions will always prefer.

It seems that Noelia She is an expert in the kitchen, although so far she has shared very few videos of her being in the kitchen preparing something, perhaps she prefers to keep this talent a little hermetic, to enjoy it only she and her partner.

The businesswoman, model and singer was laying on her bed, wearing one of her famous Noelicious leggings, as well as a tight bodysuit his figure in black and with a high neck, this caused the eyes to focus below.

Noelia gives advice from the bed wearing flirty leggings | Instagram noeliaofficial

Noelia She rested her charms on the edge of the bed, lying face down with her legs slightly bent, revealing her later charms because this flirty garment was transparent.

The scene could not have been more flirtatious, especially since the singer was among white Saturdays, this caused the attention to go one hundred percent towards her charms.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE VIDEO.

Whoever was in charge of taking said video was given the task of spoiling Noelia’s fans, because he decided to get a little closer and then turn to present a better angle of a beautiful view that adorned every second of the images.

Giving advice to a dear friend … When it comes to healthy food, ask me, ask me, “said Noelia.

18 minutes ago he began to accelerate the pulse of thousands of followers on his official Instagram account “noeliaofficial”, also having 124 excited comments to see the charms of the singer interpreter of “Yo No Failé”.

If I’m going to ask you why it looks like you know what you’re talking about and you look very healthy, “commented a fan.

Noelia was giving an indication to her friend, recommending that he buy a juicer, in order to have some and that his health and energy will surely improve, she mentioned garlic and ginger, both have several benefits.

In addition to being an excellent flavoring for the kitchen, garlic has properties that help you with cardiovascular problems, several studies have shown that it reduces cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as these are many more benefits that come from this “liliacea”.

As for ginger, in addition to having various nutritional properties such as vitamins, calcium, iron, magnesium among others, it also has other uses as an aid to treat gastrointestinal conditions, inflammation, colic, stomach pain, etc.

Apparently the singer has become an expert in food or at least with some special juices and drinks, it would undoubtedly be exciting to know a little more about her advice and see her also wear flirty clothes.