One of the fastest growing music personalities in the industry as businesswoman is Noelia, who to date is the owner of a huge empire that represents her name, surely you will be interested in knowing part of her companies.

Although Noelia She is known for being a singer, some years ago she ventured into the industry as an entrepreneurial woman, today she is recognized and admired by millions.

Thanks to the flirt singer It has also provided more than 500 direct and indirect employees, its empire continues to grow and will surely continue to do so for years to come.

Learn a little more about the companies that Noelia manages directly, then we will present them one by one.

Celebriffy Mastercard

This is the most recent one that has been released Noelia a debit card that content creators can use and anyone who requests it, which is pretty straightforward.

Without charging commission and with the benefits that you can use it on a daily basis, it is not necessary to have a minimum and you can use it in any establishment that accepts Mastercard.

Celebrityiffy

This was the first platform that the singer launched, with it you can monetize a higher percentage as a content creator, if you are a professional and want to take advantage of it, you can do it with Celebriffy.

In this new social network platform, you will be able to share photos, videos, live chats, whatever content you want.

Cherryland VIP

If exclusively spicy content is your thing, Cherryland is for you, it is the direct competition of the famous British platform.

As with Celebriffy you will be able to obtain the highest profit when monetizing your flirty content, the subscription is simple and you also decide the cost per month to be charged.

PROTECOM

After the pandemic emerged, Noelia saw the opportunity to invest in a company that would help others, to make isolation a little more enjoyable.

With PROTECOM you can buy transparent acrylics and place them in offices, to mention an example, this is one of the many functions it has.

It also launched a sanitization capsule that helps your business, when a person wants to enter, they go through the capsule and sanitize themselves.

In addition to generating jobs thanks to his companies, he has also dedicated himself to philanthropy helping young people in sports, sponsoring more than 100 children’s and youth soccer teams through PROTECOM.

Noelicious

Surely on more than one occasion you have heard about Noelicious, the line of flirty garments that Noelia herself continually shares in her photos and videos.

The flirtatious singer and businesswoman is her own model, she continually shows us part of her clothes, which you can also buy on her Online page.

In addition to her flirty lace garments, she also has the most revealing leggings and bodysuits.

Voixstar Telecom

Noelia could not be left out of technology with Voixstar Telecom you can buy airtime with a discount, with the telephone company of this beautiful businesswoman.

You can use Voixstar in all the companies, Telcel, Movistar, ATT, whichever you can think of!

Noelia´s Cabaret

In case you want to relax a bit, you could attend Noelia’s Cabaret, to enjoy some of its shows, such as the famous neon catwalk where the models walk around with tiny garments painted in neon colors.

She recently expanded her domains, and opened a new one in Dallas, Texas, there is no doubt that Noelia is growing rapidly with her great empire.

Bancomatic

With Bancomatic you can recharge this card and make telephone recharges, not only in the United States, but also in Mexico and Latin America with Voixstar.

Another benefit is that you can request a card for one of your relatives and send money at no cost, to be able to withdraw money from any ATM.

Other benefits with Bancomatic is that you can access significant discounts on insurance, both auto, medical and life.

Noelia’s Grill House

In case you are looking for something delicious to eat, we recommend you go to Noelia’s Grill House, where you can enjoy the best cuts of meat, if you live in Mexico City you can do it very soon.

Unfortunately it had to close due to the pandemic, but Noelia has commented that they will reopen it shortly, another one is about to open in Dallas, Texas as well as a Noelia’s Cabaret.