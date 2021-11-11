Noelia, her song “You” helps singers to be popular | Instagram

Thanks to the famous singer and now also a businesswoman Noelia, some singers who have performed her song “You“They have become popular, without a doubt they should honor it and thank you this opportunity to be able to sing said melody.

The success of Noelia It was released in 1999, it is part of his self-titled album and that single is precisely the first on the list of his 12 melodies released on the aforementioned album.

Currently the single written by Noelia in collaboration with the Colombian composer Estéfano, despite the fact that at the time the famous composer took credit in a publication he shared on Instagram, she revealed that it also had to do with the composition of the lyrics .

However, being her first album and an artist not so well known, it was more than evident to know that the credit would be granted to Estéfano, despite this everyone knows that this song is by Noelia.

To date we continue to listen to it in different places and especially some romantics, since this melody was made exclusively for love, in the lyrics of the melody we find the poetry that a woman experiences when she makes love for the first time.

You from Noelia It is made for women, to the love between her and her partner, if at some point you have paid attention to the lyrics you will find certain references to the union between a man and a woman expressed from the female angle and perspective.

That is why when a man interprets it it is something strange, because of the content of the song made for the woman, and it was perfect for Noelia! It currently has more than 1.2 billion views on all platforms that the singer has, a figure that has accumulated for 22 years.

Barely a year ago Carin Leon A regional music interpreter, began to sing this melody and thanks to Noelia’s song his popularity began to grow, this single, not being his authorship, is the most popular that he has to this day on his YouTube channel.

There is no doubt that Noelia, perhaps without thinking about it, “gave” him the opportunity to grow in his career and although León has released other songs that are also popular by other artists.

Perhaps it is because his career is just beginning and has become popular thanks to others, probably in the future he will decide to release a song of his own as Noelia has done.

Although it would not be known if he would have the same success as the singer, unlike him, Noelia has more than 10 million albums sold, in addition to having 10 hits in Spanish and 3 in English on Billboard, which not just any artist achieves.

Without the previous work of Noela and the success that this song first had from her own voice, since it became known not only in America but also in Europe, Carín León would not have the recognition in some parts of the United States as well as Mexico and it would be off the music map.