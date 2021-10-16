Noelia in a flirty video announces the opening of a new cabaret | Instagram

The videos of the beautiful singer and businesswoman Noelia will always have a spicy touch that her fans will love since she delights their pupils, she recently announced that she would soon open a new cabaret.

Besides being a successful singer Noelia She has also excelled in business, in a short time she became an excellent businesswoman, so she decided to take advantage of it, which she continues to do to this day.

It seems that nothing stops the interpreter of “Candela” including the pandemic, given that with all the necessary care she continues to work, in fact at no time did she stop exercising her business activities, on the contrary these increased even more.

A day ago, the sighs began to emerge again on his official Instagram account with this pleasant surprise that the inhabitants of Dallas, Texas in the United States will have, but that will be where it will open Noelia´s Cabaret in December.

Noelia in a flirty video announces the opening of a new cabaret | Instagram noeliaofficial

Hang on Dalla … Noelia’s Cabaret is coming soon … The pandemic is not stopping us, this time Noelia’s Cabaret will open its doors in December and soon again in Pompano Beach, Florida, “said Noelia.

It seems that this project had already started, but due to the pandemic they had to stop it, nowadays most of the people both in the United States and in other countries already have the vaccine against the virus and some establishments already have They have opened.

In her video this flirty model, singer and businesswoman made the most flirtatious compilation ever made, since she appears wearing clothes that have caused more than one person to race and immediately blush.

Although at the beginning of the video we see a young woman dancing like in Jennifer Lopez’s Hustlers movie, it is not identified if it is Noelia or not, her face cannot be seen, but in other scenes we already see her dancing and wearing a micro outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

Congratulations and total successes, I hope they will soon open a Noelia’s Cabaret in Lima Peru “, commented a fan.

Some of the comments from his followers are eagerly waiting for them to open a Noelia’s Cabaret in their city, there is no doubt that he has millions of future clients and assistants for his fruitful business, the more popular his name becomes and the more hard work his companies become. will have to do the flirtatious singer.