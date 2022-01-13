Noelia remembers her greatest success in concert in a flirtatious video | Instagram

Through a video the successful singer and now influential businesswoman Noelia, recalled what for many has been her greatest musical success, we talk about the single “You“which he was performing at one of his concerts in a flirty red outfit.

The single “Tú” is part of her self-titled album released in 1999, which would be the one that would launch her to stardom, selling more than 10 million copies and making Noelia in the crush of millions, which is still valid to this day.

It is more than evident that the singer keeps important memories of her career and especially of her personal life, for this reason on some occasions we find certain videos that she herself shares remembering a little about her impressive concerts.

The same happened with this one in particular, where we see her radiant and full of energy, although in reality that has not changed until today, the also interpreter of “Candela” from the same album was wearing a flirty red outfit.

Noelia is a great inspiration both in music as an entrepreneurial woman | Instagram noeliaofficial

This seemed to be a bodysuit, but once you paid more attention you could tell that it covered some of her back charms like a micro shorts, so this piece was more like a short jumpsuit.

At the bottom, at the height of her hips, some straps that seemed to be part of a garter belt, she also wore high latex boots and on top she looked like a corset that highlighted her beautiful attributes.

What a beautiful theme reminds me of my youth … As beautiful and beautiful as the singer! Great times, “commented one fan.

Today Noelia He has made his way not only in music, because after 22 years of career he continues to delight his audience with his voice, despite the fact that he has canceled some concerts until further notice, due to recent infections, his fans do not lose hope to see her on stage.

Being an entrepreneurial woman, the now also important businesswoman has not stopped believing in the industry, she has launched several companies that offer spectacular services.

The most recent and popular are two platforms, one for Celebriffy social networks and the second exclusively for spicy Cherryland VIP content.

My favorite song, my favorite singer and woman, and I’m already on your platform and Cherryland VIP is phenomenal, “commented a fan.

Two hours ago she published these nostalgic images, those who listen to the song “You” immediately begin to sing it with her, it is a kind of hymn to love that we all know and that at some point we feel identified.