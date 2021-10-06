Noelia in revealing video wearing a flirty animal print body | Instagram

While the famous singer and businesswoman Noelia shared a video On her official Instagram account, some fans immediately began to sigh after they saw her wearing a tight pink bodysuit, which highlighted her figure completely.

The design had a striking print on Animal Print, which seems to never stop being a trend, especially when it comes to such eye-catching designs, like the one used by the “Candela” interpreter.

Barely showed up Noelia in his video and the hearts of netizens who began to see the images began to sigh.

Like a Mexican workday, for 8 hours that the singer, model, playmate and businesswoman shared this video.

The singer is from the terrace of her apartment near the beach and with a beautiful view of the sea, enjoying this sunny day a lot and taking the opportunity to pamper her followers.

At the beginning of the video we find Noelia showing off her superior charms, thanks to the cut and design of the bodysuit she is wearing, since it is about to reach her navel, just after that it begins to get narrower.

At the bottom of the design you can see how narrow it is, since the camera shows a bit of Noelia’s beauty.

Of course, she is not only wearing this piece, which is surely part of her new Noelicious collection, her own brand, as well as the slightly transparent leggings that she is wearing and with which she allows us to see a little about how narrow it becomes. the bodysuit at the bottom.

Something that perhaps or many noticed thanks to the transparencies of the pink leggings and the narrowness of the design of her body also of the same tone, is how far the famous tattoo that she has on this precious part of her body ends.

Some fans of this Puerto Rican beauty may have also noticed the flirty mole that she has right in the middle of her superior charms, this time Noelia showed more details than on other occasions.

Maybe she didn’t mean to, but those who admire and adore her will have noticed it immediately after watching the video over and over again.

So far the interpreter of “You” has almost 50 thousand reproductions, accompanied by several comments from her fans, these are 145 in total, several of them are just emojis, but quite graphic.

Noelia looked very happy in her publication, probably because she has been doing quite well with her companies and especially with her new platforms Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP, in a short time the number of subscribers has increased.

In addition to being a successful singer, she has also become an entrepreneurial phenomenon, of course it has not been easy for Noelia.

Thanks to the experience of people who advise her, her team, her own dedication and studies have made her gain ground that other people and companies have not yet been able to.