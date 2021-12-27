Noelia between threads and on video, promotes her 2022 calendar | Instagram

What a way to conquer her fans, is the one that the singer and flirtatious celebrity has Noelia who knows perfectly the taste of his followers, recently announced that he would launch a calendar for the year 2022, through one of his most flirtatious videos to date.

Without a doubt before the end of the year Noelia had to close with a flourish, through some highly revealing videos she has shared with us the launch of her new calendar 2022, where you will find unpublished photographs.

A couple of hours ago she began to delight her followers with some videos where we see her wearing her smaller garmentsThis consists of a pink micro top that allows us to see a little of its charms.

As for the lower part, we find a piece that seems to be a wide belt rather than a skirt, passing between its charms a thin strip also in red, the same tone as the outfit she is wearing.

Noelia always surprises with her entrepreneurial and visionary ideas | Instagram noeliaofficial

In one of the videos, she provides us with a bit of information that will surely be of great interest to the gentlemen who admire Noelia, especially because it gives them the opportunity to obtain their calendar faster.

This beauty interpreter of “I Touch My Self” and “Kiss Me”, is constantly in search of new challenges, thus surprising her followers who are always fascinated by her beauty and especially her silhouette as it happens in these images.

Five hours ago he shared one of his videos, the most recent one dates from 3 hours ago and he appears wearing his figure the same as in the others, with a pair of white boots with which he stylizes his legs.

To start the calendars are already available, she herself shares the league in her account, she placed a link that will take you directly to the page to be able to purchase them.

In addition to the calendar containing 14 unpublished photosThis will have the signature of the singer and will be personalized according to what is mentioned in the description of the image.

But that’s not all, you will also have other gifts that you may not have expected, among them are a cap as well as a t-shirt from his own collection.

It is worth mentioning that Noelia The successful businesswoman clarifies that the calendar is not for less than 18 years, surely it has content that is quite explicit.