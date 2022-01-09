Noelia boasts the success of Noelicious, being her the model | Instagram

As a businesswoman, it seems that Noelia has become the perfect entrepreneur, managing to be herself who promotes her products in the most flirtatious way, just as she did with a video wearing your brand Noelicious.

On more than one occasion, this beautiful celebrity of pop music has left us with our mouths open, thanks to her personality which is the most flirtatious, she knows her audience very well and is constantly dedicated to pampering them and what better way to do it with their revealing garments.

Besides being a famous singer Noelia has made her way as a businesswoman, has managed to develop an impressive empire which she continually grows, not only because of the success of your brand and its products in addition to its services, it is also due to the application of its companies.

It may interest you: Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They are captured together!

For the interpreter of “I Touch My Self” and “Kiss Me” showing off her beautiful silhouette is no problem, as proof of this we find among her 6,480 Instagram posts that the vast majority are precisely showing off their charms.

Noelia is the best model for Noeliciousy any of her styles | Instagram noeliaofficial

In this specific video, she once again shows us her beautiful silhouette, only now, despite being a little covered, she leaves her charms exposed with the fitted and short of her outfit.

What do you think of my outfit tonight? Michael Kors leather jacket, Yves Saint Laurent bag, Chanel boots, Noelicious shorts, Noelicious transparent leggings, “wrote Noelia.

In his video, he appears showing his look from behind, and then takes a little turn, the best of all is that he makes these movements in slow motion, so you can fully appreciate everything and if you want the video is played over and over again.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO.

With this rocker look, the beautiful businesswoman, model and singer was about to go out and enjoy a night in Miami, Florida, United States, which is where she currently lives.

A day ago he gave us these images, by the way the shorts he is wearing Noelia it adjusts to its later charms leaving them a little exposed because it is quite short, now you know that you will be able to find other types of garments in its online store.

Very beautiful as always! “,” You are the ultimate in super beautiful woman “,” With what you wear, you make the marks, not them, love, “commented some fans.

Since Noelia is her own model, the clothes she wears will always be liked by her fans, because that is how they get an idea of ​​how they will look, which gives Noelicious a plus, which in addition to having an online store, we also find the brand in various stores in the United States.