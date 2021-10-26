Noelia in video shows off her charms among pearls | Instagram

The businesswoman Noelia shared a flirtatious video where she is making an invitation to her fans, while wearing some transparent garments that show the best of her figure, as well as being in the middle of some pearls.

This is because the leggings she is wearing seem to have some of them embedded along the shapely legs of this beautiful celebrity.

Although it seems that she pampers her fans with her content on Instagram, the beautiful singer Noelia actually gives you a few glimpses of what you might find on your new platform for Cherryland VIP, as she mentions it herself.

As is customary in the beautiful singer, since she launched her new exclusive content platform to the public, she has dedicated herself to promoting it through her official Instagram account.

In his video he makes an attentive and above all very flirtatious invitation to subscribe so that they are part of this community, either as a user who shares and creates content or simply as another consumer.

Noelia He is in his apartment, which we recognize thanks to the striking colored lights that appear in the background, these give him a flirtatious touch that reminds us of his cabarets.

The interpreter of “I Touch My Self” is wearing a long-sleeved top in black as well as her leggings, this allows that the interiors also in black can be seen to perfection.

Thanks to the fact that she is filming herself, she knows perfectly which angles that suit her the most, although to tell the truth anyone makes her look perfect, once you move the camera a little you can see her later charms.

As the owner of Noelicious rarely does, she decided to block the comment box and also on this occasion ignored any possible description, probably with the aim that those who saw the video could only focus on her.

Three hours ago he uploaded the images to his official Instagram account, where he already has more than a million and a half followers.

So that some of her fans are encouraged to open their own account on her platform, at the end of the video she throws a flirtatious and tender kiss, this could “close the deal” between her and her fans after they have sighed a little more seeing her over and over again.