For a defamation, Noelia is outraged with Gossip No Like

Recently through a video the famous singer Noelia She indignantly shared her opinion regarding certain comments they made on a well-known YouTube program.

The singer Noelia has been characterized by always being extremely fair and defending other people who are close to her, either as collaborators or simply as close friends, especially when it comes to the defamation someone’s.

This video was shared by the interpreter of “Candela” on her official Instagram account, in it she appears saying some words with which more than one person will have felt identified, especially if at some point certain rumors have caused an outrage in her life.

In the program Gossip no like Drivers Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristan made some comments that surely hurt Noelia’s representative in Mexico and also a public relations officer, as mentioned by the businesswoman in her description.

Noelia He commented that the words in which they affirmed that the young woman was a lover of the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante were totally false, because her collaborator and representative not only of her but also of some of her companies was a young professional and with positive energy.

The emotional and physical crisis in which Gaby finds herself at the moment has no forgiveness from God … I am not only responsible for her professional quality but above all for her moral quality “, commented Noelia.

While the businesswoman read some of these words in her video, her anger was immediately noticeable, as well as her outrage at the words that the program hosts mentioned, all because the journalist apparently wanted to “end them”, responding to this statement by their romance.

Gabriela Reyes was never a lover, nor is she a lover of Gustavo Adolfo Infante, and they will have to pay for such atrocity, Gabriela Reyes is not alone! “, Commented Noelia.

In the video of the program they mentioned that the alleged relationship between Gustavo and the young woman lasted two years, and that despite loving her a lot they had to say her name, they also affirmed that she was dating a famous producer who they did not reveal her identity.

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain commented that they would reveal that name later and that they wanted to end this year with “brutal honesty”, something with which the singer and businesswoman undoubtedly does not agree because she immediately went out to defend her friend and collaborator.

For Noelia, the fact of having mentioned a working woman was an abuse, because in addition to being a lie it was surely only for mentioning a name and making the journalist look bad without taking into account that someone innocent would be involved.