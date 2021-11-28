Noelia lives fully with her beauty, gives “little gift” to her fans | Instagram

Always on the lookout for her fans, the famous businesswoman and singer, tends to publish content dedicated to her followers, to invite them to be part of Cherryland VIP, her new platform, therefore Noelia gave them a little video gift of what they will find there.

Surely some celebrities will not understand that living fully with their beauty and attractive, in addition to everything that implies being someone extremely flirtatious like Noelia, they could not understand it, since this beautiful singer is out of the mold.

Whether as a model, businesswoman or singer, she will always attract attention for doing everything to her liking and what she wants, especially when she wants to do it.

In her most recent video posted on Instagram, the flirty celebrity is wearing an interior with an animal print print and wide straps, at the bottom she is wearing translucent Noelicious stockings, most likely.

The design of these reaches to the waist perhaps a little higher, they are black with shiny details throughout, with like micro strips that pass from one side to the other.

Noelia lives fully with her beauty, gives “gift” to her fans | Instagram noeliaofficial

What Noelia did to captivate her fans was to lie down a bit in her bedroom between her white sheets, while she moved the camera a little and showed her exquisite figure with elegance and grace.

Here I leave you the weekend gift … I love to fully live my sensuality and my sexuality … All that does not make me less a singer or a businesswoman, (that is not understood by the ignorant) Nor how to help them “, Noelia commented.

The interpreter of “Kiss Me” said something very true, any woman or man can live their senses to the fullest and will not stop being a good professional or person, unfortunately not everyone understands that.

If the people who criticize so much realized how capable and dedicated people Noelia have succeeded, they would not comment.

Several of her fans agreed with her and emphasized that she is an exceptional woman and that, like everyone else, she has the right to do whatever she wants, something that this beauty has always done despite certain negative comments, surely on more than one occasion. has silenced mouths.

It has been five hours since he shared his video and it is already close to reaching 30 thousand views, at the moment it has 27,093 and 236 comments.