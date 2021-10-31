Noelia makes her competition tremble with her platforms | Instagram

Singer, model and businesswoman is what Noelia has become over the years, without neglecting her music, she has ventured into a world in which very few achieve success and popularity like her, she has made her competition tremble.

Noelia has achieved what few face an industry! A couple of months ago it launched two new digital platforms that have only grown rapidly.

This news has surely surprised large companies and it is likely that it may have caught their attention, due to the fact that Celebrityiffy and Cherryland VIP They have not stopped growing since its release to the public.

It may interest you: Rihanna reveals a flirty video that conquers her admirers

Surely you would like to know the secret of its success, which is quite simple, on both platforms that by the way the earnings are the same only that the content that is shared is different, it is that the content creators can monetize!

Noelia makes her competition tremble with her platforms | Instagram noeliaofficial

With the single news that they can do this on the platforms of Noelia It is not enough because you not only earn money, but you earn a higher percentage than on any other platform.

If you are a content creator, it is an offer that you would surely be interested in knowing immediately, not for nothing has the growth of both platforms been enormous, so much so that the competition from the beautiful interpreter of “Candela”.

You might be thinking of strategies to retain your users and not switch to both Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP.

What can you share on Celebriffy

This was the first platform that the Puerto Rican singer launched, in it you can share all kinds of content that you consider could help you grow as an influencer.

An example, if you are an art teacher you could share and sell your classes, you yourself would decide what content to sell and what not, the same happens if you are an actor and you like to make entertaining videos, the possibilities are extensive.

What can you share in Cherryland VIP

If spicy content is your thing and you like to sell slightly risque photos or videos, this is your ideal platform, since it is exclusively for it.

Noelia has an account here too and surely knowing that you could earn more for your publications or services is tempting for anyone, don’t you think so.

On both platforms, as a user, you decide how long you want to have a subscription, this can vary and the payment is made directly, your users can also give you tips if they wish.