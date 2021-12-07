Noelia shows off her new shiny leggings and they are doing very well | Instagram

Noelia once again attracted all eyes to her social networks, all this thanks to the presentation of her new line of leggings. Developing once again as the successful businesswoman that she is, the beautiful singer took advantage of her official Instagram account to show off the new pieces of her clothing line.

The famous took advantage of the camera not only to show off her new leggings that are really cute, the ones she wears especially in the video in question are pink with glitter and completely transparent; but he also showed off his enviable figure to the maximum.

Possessor of unique curves and a privileged anatomy, Noelia She posed with the garment exposing much of her skin and the interiors she was wearing, showing that leggings are definitely more than good for her and she looks beautiful. Even in the comment box you can read how a woman wrote that if they are going to fit her, she wanted a dozen.

The beautiful Noelia complemented her leggings with beautiful boots with shiny laces, also in pink and black interiors with a pink touch in the middle of the glass that left a lot of her charms in view of everyone.

As is her style, the influencer flirted with the camera that followed her and captured each of her angles, not just her leggings, starting with her feet and ending with her beautiful face. The truth is that the followers of this beautiful woman are more than delighted that she is the one who models her clothes.

Noelia shows off her new shiny leggings and they look great on her. Photo: Instagram.

Noelia He shared this recording 16 hours ago and has exceeded 40 thousand reproductions on the famous social network, in the description of the publication he took the opportunity to present the garment to his followers and clients.

My New Line of transparent leggings with Stones , wrote the artist.

Netizens did not hesitate to immediately fill their comment box with compliments, emojis and words like “goddess”, trying to describe everything they think of this famous and beautiful lady who continues to succeed in each of her projects.

These pink leggings are really cute; However, Noelia has a fairly wide variety of garments for these dates, because recently in an interview for Chisme No Like she showed some more garments from her new line and that will surely be another success in Noelia’s career.