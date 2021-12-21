Noelia poses between sheets with stockings and strips indoors | Instagram

Those who know the singer Noelia through her publications, will know that she is a woman who adores show off your charms both in videos and in photos, as happened recently while enjoying a bit of pampering his fans between sheets.

Despite the fact that on more than one occasion you will have read “this is her most flirtatious video”, despite this it seems that the flirtatious star of the show business has a goal, in terms of the publications that Noelia share on Instagram, which is to excel with your new content.

That is why it is claimed that he publishes his most flirtatious video, although for his fans they are all equally reckless and daring, so much so that they make them sigh constantly.

With a tender message of “I love you” for her followers, which was surely reciprocal, Noelia continues to be one of the favorite figures of Internet users, surely in her social networks there are some people who have followed her career since she began 22 years ago .

Noelia shows off her figure at every opportunity that comes her way | Instagram noeliaofficial

The interpreter of “Kiss Me” in this flirtatious video She is lying between her sheets, showing a peculiar pair of beige stockings that allow us a little to see part of her skin, since they are not thick, the particular thing about this garment is that it has a print with signs of weights.

Little by little, the camera climbs up her shapely legs, until it reaches her hips and shows off the back, which several of thousands of Internet users would get lost among her.

Later the singer and also a prominent businesswoman shows off her superior interiors, we are seeing a piece with an animal print print with thick straps, which by the way have something written on the straps precisely with silver stones, only that it is not possible to distinguish.

Beautiful woman I love a lot and I love her “,” Beautiful and delicious you have a divine body “, some fans commented.

According Noelia move the camera a little, she also changes position on the bed, showing off her beautiful and voluptuous parts both in front and on the sides.

In addition to having a successful career as a singer, before the end of the year she will perform at Bayfront Park in Miami to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022, thanks to her fame she is extremely well known, but now she is also known as a businesswoman. .

From the moment her partner encouraged her to become an entrepreneur, the singer has not stopped, continually finding a way to venture into a new project, whether she invests in it as in Vocodia or launches her own companies.