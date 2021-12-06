Noelia takes more than the “claws” for the camera, “Very feline” | Instagram

Really attractive, like a goddess! The beautiful singer Noelia gave a total delight to her followers with a couple of photographs where she took her most feline side “sticking out her claws” and riding a golden lion.

This beautiful woman consented to Internet users by sharing two photos on her official Instagram account where she can be seen as funny about the lion; However, not even his huge smile could steal the limelight from his spectacular figure.

Noelia, internationally recognized for her music, is now also recognized for her clothing line that is more than attractive for women and of course, she is the example, so she chose for this occasion a pair of garments that left very little to the imagination.

The interpreter of Tú, chose to wear the upper part of her body totally a mesh that left much of her skin in view, while the lower part, black and totally transparent stockings showed her followers her beautiful and prominent legs curves, which could never go unnoticed and less if the blonde poses with her back for the camera.

Noelia takes more than the “claws” for the camera, “Very feline”. Photo: Instagram.

This beautiful woman complemented her publication on social networks with a funny description that alluded to the moment she lived on the golden lion and of course, this became the envy of her strong followers.

Time to ride the Golden Lion , shared Noelia with the photographs.

The images were shared on Instagram 14 hours ago and have exceeded 18 thousand reactions on the famous social network. Netizens were quick to fill her with compliments, emojis and allusion to her curves in the comment box.

Currently, the beautiful Noelia She has more than a million and a half followers on the social network, making her one of the darlings of Internet users and a true influencer; but this is just one of his many talents.

Besides being a professional singer and a more than beautiful woman, Noelia is a successful businesswoman, recently she has shared great achievements such as a sanitizing capsule, thinking of others; a page of exclusive content in which people earn more than in the most recognized at the moment; your own credit card and much more.

The truth is that the blonde is a fairly active person who not only cares about her well-being, but also about others and demonstrates it with each new project that comes to light from the hand of her husband.