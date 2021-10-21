Noelia poses from behind wearing her charms, in Texas | Instagram

For the singer, model and businesswoman, it is quite easy to find a way to captivate her fans, Noelia does everything possible to always look perfect in her content, just as she did just posing from behind.

The romantic music star shared a photo posing from her balcony in Texas, He is currently in that city because in a few days a new Noelia’s Cabaret will open, so he is preparing.

Without a doubt, one of the celebrities who has worked the most in this pandemic is NoeliaNot only has she released new music and focused on her musical project, she has also grown as a businesswoman.

7 hours ago he began to delight his fans with this image, in it he is wearing a black oufit contrasting with leg warmers with an animal print pattern.

Noelia She is wearing a pair of slightly transparent socks, a short that is lost between her charms And she shows us a bit of her voluptuous later charms, she decided to also wear a leather jacket, surely where she is a bit cold.

In his description he mentions that Noelia’s Cabaret and Noelia’s Grill House will take over Dallas, Texas in the United States, which is where he will open this new place that has become quite famous, and he will surely go for more.

Where will the next city be? … I can tell you that Noelia’s Grill House is coming back to CDMX … This pandemic made us close for almost a year, but the reopening is coming, “said Noelia.

What did Noelia do during the pandemic?

Maybe you did not know, but Noelia was not only working for her businesses to proliferate, something that probably not many people know is that Noelia decided to help others during the quarantine in the pandemic.

Through its restaurants, it was supporting various hospitals by bringing them meals and dinners for three continuous months.

As the singer is so modest in one of her videos, she mentioned that it would be 90 days, however, it was probably longer, since she never stopped supporting those who needed it, from time to time she showed her workers carrying some food packages.

Noelia also invested in a company called PROTECOM, which works with acrylics and thanks to it many businesses had better acrylic protections to serve their clients, in addition to the fact that protective masks were also launched.