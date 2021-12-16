Noelia poses on top of the hood of her car with a black bodysuit | Instagram

With a flirtatious video the famous singer and businesswoman who continues to conquer her followers thanks to her revealing content: Noelia published some images where she appears wearing a black bodysuit on top of your car’s hood.

It’s only been six hours since the singer He shared this video on his official Instagram account where by the way, we find a wide variety of videos to delight the pupils with their beauty and charms.

In addition to this flirty and revealing black bodysuit, Noelia He is also wearing a transparent black shirt, and a pair of beautiful high-top Roman-style sneakers with straps on the part of his calves.

The objective of this video as well as other of her publications is to promote her new platform of spicy content as she calls it herself, we are talking about Cherryland VIP.

Noelia continues to surprise her fans with her beautiful figure | Instagram noeliaofficial

Use the link on the cover of my profile … So you can get to Cherryland.VIP “, commented Noelia.

In the images we see the interpreter of “Candela” posing on the hood of her car or perhaps it could also be her truck, thanks to her position her hips stand out immediately, behind her we find a luminous advertisement, thanks to the lights the video it has a flirtatious touch.

With more than 10 thousand reproductions in a short time, the flirtatious businesswoman has managed to cause more than a few sighs to her followers, who surely wanted to write something to her, because she blocked the comment box.

Noelia as a businesswoman is sweeping

Besides the music Noelia She began to stand out as a businesswoman for some years, however despite the immense success she has had as an entrepreneur, it was not until recently that she began to share her achievements.

Noelia is usually quite modest when it comes to her businesses, she is not a celebrity who likes to brag about her success as a businesswoman so surely we only know a part of her companies on Instagram.

This has undoubtedly aroused some envy, which apparently does not stop her, the singer and businesswoman continues to grow not only as an entrepreneur but also with her music, with each of her new successes.

With the creation of its two platforms, Noelia undoubtedly continues to sweep the market, especially now that its followers and the public have the opportunity to have a debit card that they can use in various establishments.

All this thanks to Celebriffy, the first digital platform that the singer launched, all her projects are related to each other, it is what makes her even more powerful.