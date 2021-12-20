Noelia poses coquettishly with fishnet stockings between white sheets | Instagram

Between her sheets, lying on a comfortable mattress, singer Noelia put her charms on this well-known piece of furniture where they usually sleep, using fishnet stockings and interiors in black.

Usually the content of the famous interpreter of “Yo No Failé”, one of her most recent singles, tends to be a bit risque, but always taking care not to hurt the susceptibility of anyone, much less minors.

Being a woman who does not depend on what others say about her, Noelia She usually does what she wants without caring about the opinions of others, especially those that are only negative things, that is why the singer, model and businesswoman is so full with her life.

As proof of this we find one of his most recent publications, this photograph published 14 hours ago, on his official Instagram account shows us that he does what he wants without fear of possible criticism.

Noelia gains ground as a successful businesswoman and beautiful woman | Instagram noeliaofficial

Obviously so much freedom for many would cause them total envy, having nothing better to do than precisely criticize it and emit low and out of place comments.

Thanks to the pose in which she is lying down, her beautiful silhouette and curves can be appreciated to perfection, there is no doubt that she is a beauty.

In several of his publications Noelia He has had to refer to this type of person and defend his individuality and liberate himself to show off and show his body as best he pleases, something that everyone has the right to do.

The problem is that the singer is a public figure, for whom it is easier for certain people to emit negative comments than positive ones.

Noelia’s success as a businesswoman

Leaving more than one with their mouths open for her achievements as a businesswoman, the owner of VoixStar Telecom is constantly looking for a new business to invest or launch on her own, you should know that this beauty is fascinated by everything related to entrepreneurship.

Surely soon we will be seeing her on Wall Street, trading on the stock market, if not already in it, thanks to every success and success she has had in the industry as a businesswoman.

Each of the projects he has undertaken as businesswomanThey are related as if each were a link in a larger chain, together they are stronger and more fruitful.