Noelia in front of the mirror posed on video with fishnet stockings

On more than one occasion we have enjoyed the perfect panorama that the singer and businesswoman Noelia offers us, thanks to its content on social networks, this time it was a flirtatious video where I was wearing a pair of fishnet stockings in front of a mirror.

It has been her official Instagram account where we have enjoyed her most daring content, however it is likely that little by little she will be leaving this social network, the successful singer, model and entrepreneurial woman steals the eyes and will continue to do so, but since another platform.

If you are wondering what the change will be made, it will be through its two new digital platforms, which it launched in 2021, Cherryland VIP and Celebriffy.

In the video that Noelia published two hours ago, she appears showing off a fairly usual look in her, high boots, fishnet stockings and a top with which several would dream of taking it off immediately.

In the images we see the interpreter of “Yo No Failé” and “Kiss Me”, posing in front of a mirror and, as expected, she is the one who records the video, while posing as flirtatious as possible.

Fishnet stockings and tops always accompany the flirtatious Noelia

On this occasion, she decided not to put any description in the publication, something that would not bother any of her fans, who were delighted to see her show off her charms once again.

In addition to her stockings, the singer was wearing a three-quarter sleeve top in mint color, which covered her charms, otherwise we would have been able to see them without problem, because underneath she was wearing another fishnet top that left them uncovered.

As an accessory I was using a wide black belt with a cute silver bow at the front, in the back and front we can also appreciate a kind of harness like a pair of straps that cross through its rear charms highlighting this part of the outfit.

With her beautiful smile, Noelia would delight almost 12 thousand people in just two hours from the publication of the video, it would not be unusual for them to see the video on more than one occasion, also leaving hundreds of comments dedicated to her beauty.

You are a dream or a reality “,” Tremendously beautiful, beautiful greetings “,” Always looking beautiful and a great body, friend Noelia, greetings, “commented her fans.

We will constantly find this type of comment in each of his publications, as well as others a little more daring and daring.