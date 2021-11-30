Noelia poses with the most daring look with leggings and boots | Instagram

The flirtatious singer and one of the most prominent businesswomen in the industry posed more than flirtatious, we are talking about Noelia, using leggings and boots Long, plus a leather jacket, this beauty made the day for several of her fans.

He shared a photo recently where he gave us this awesome lookWith this outfit you could give yourself an idea about how to dress for December, looking flirty and at the same time warm.

Thanks to certain accounts on Instagram we can get an idea of ​​different outfits to wear them too, in the style of your favorite celebrity of the show business, in the case of Noelia on more than one occasion she has shown us her unique and extremely flirtatious style.

With a cute “I love you” and several hearts, the interpreter of “I Touch My Self” posed from behind to show us her striking charms, it seems she is not wearing anything under this garment, but most likely she is wearing a tiny interior.

It has been 30 minutes since the flirtatious businesswoman who owns important companies and digital platforms such as Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP, wears transparent leggings with a print in colorful letters, despite her print we can still see her skin.

The boots he wears reach above his knees, like his jacket are black and appear to be made of leather.

How beautiful as the petal of a rose, greetings Noelia I love you too have a happy night “, commented a fan.

Despite the short time that has elapsed since he shared this image, he quickly began to have a reaction from his followers, hearts, emojis in love and some flames accompany certain comments that would make more than one blush.

Noelia’s most recent projects

The famous singer and businesswoman has focused not only on her followers, on pampering them and providing them with content that they immediately sigh with, she has also been working on her companies and her new projects.

For weeks on Instagram and probably on Facebook, it has been promoting its new platforms, as well as VoixStar telecom where you can buy airtime for any company.

Noelia he does not waste time worrying about vain things, in fact he recently shared with Show News that he is about to launch what could be one of his most anticipated romantic projects, with that his return to romantic music was to be expected.

The project is titled “Romantics with my friends” in which Max Peraza and Adrián Chaparro will participate, they are the names that have been offered so far, but which will undoubtedly host more important artists in romantic music like her.