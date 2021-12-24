Noelia poses in a flirty video ready to receive Christmas | Instagram

Like other famous singers, the beautiful model and also a businesswoman Noelia has prepared for Christmas, showing off her charms in one of her flirtiest videos before the end of this year.

Surely Noelia, the famous and well-known interpreter of “Candela”, has everything ready for Good Night and also for Christmas, thanks to her flirtatious video Despite the intense cold that must already be felt in some places, her fans immediately began to feel warm just by looking at her.

Millions of people are looking forward to this time, in large part because it is when they have the best chance to spend this day with their family, although due to the pandemic there will unfortunately be some empty places from now on.

Precisely for this reason Noelia shared a video where she sent a message about the new variation that has arrived from the virus that caused the pandemic, inviting her fans and followers to take care of themselves and continue with the security measures.

Noelia is more than ready to enjoy Christmas | Instagram noeliaofficial

Leaving aside the news that for certain people could make them sad, we will focus on something that makes Internet users happy! The beauty and curves of Noelia!

Wearing leggings that are obviously part of her own collection from her own brand Noelicious, this beautiful singer and businesswoman wore white boots a bit long, above her thighs, and a black jacket that covered her charms.

At one point he decided to open it to show what was underneath a flirty red top that combines perfectly with everything he was wearing, these are the colors that we can appreciate throughout the winter.

Christmas in my beloved city, Fort Lauderdale Beach, it’s a little bit cold the way I like it … I love you, “shared Noelia.

The beautiful playmate was posing from the snow, with some lights that covered the trunk of several palm trees the scene was perfect to frame her beauty

Preview of what Noelia will do for the new year

For a couple of weeks, Noelia has been promoting at the event where she will participate alongside other artists at Bayfront Park in Miami, Florida.

Every year the New Year’s party is celebrated with important artists and impressive fireworks, this year Noelia will be the main attraction, it will be in front of more than 70 thousand attendees, a number that is estimated to attend this time.

Best of all, you can enjoy the event live, through YouTube on the América Tevé channel, so you can’t miss it.