Noelia surprises fans from her bed, she lowered her stockings | Instagram

The famous singer and businesswoman Noelia shared one of her most flirtatious photos so far, it appears laying on her bed, wearing not only her exquisite figure but also her clothes which seem to be taking them off.

This because Noelia she had part of the stockings down and the inside of the bottom part, revealing part of her pretty skin.

14 hours ago he shared the image in which his followers immediately began to react, especially some of the comments he has have surprised others even by liking them.

Beautiful cute tattoo wrist could see it complete “, commented a fan.

In the image the interpreter of “I Touch My Self” is saying good night to her fans in a flirtatious way that fascinated her followers, at the moment Noelia has more than 34 thousand red hearts.

The singer and owner of Cherryland VIP, is wearing a pink sleeveless top with an animal print print, as well as a pink interior and skin-colored fishnet stockings, surely she was also wearing ankle boots or tennis shoes because she is wearing long socks .

Thanks to the pose in which she is with her legs slightly open, she will have caused some sighs and even managed to make the imagination of each of the Internet users who saw her devise scenarios in which she is the protagonist.

You blew up your wedding with this photo “,” Years will go by and you will continue to be beautiful in everything, blessings, “some fans commented.

Noelia She was lying on her bed, posing the upper part between some white pillows that matched the sheets, there is no doubt that this is one of the most flirtatious photos she has shared so far not only because of the pose but also because of the that evokes.

Currently the flirtatious businesswoman has more than a million and a half followers on Instagram, just in this application, a figure that is surely exceeded in her Cherryland VIP and Celebriffy accounts, which are the platforms she launched a couple of months ago.

Fortunately for the fans of this Puerto Rican beauty, her publications are constant on Instagram, she has always been quite active on her social networks, especially now that she has opened her own, she has put aside her Instagram a bit to focus on Cherryland VIP and Celebriffy.