Noelia lifts her hips to show off her flirty black bodysuit

Undoubtedly, Noelia decided to start the year with a flirty photo, It would not be a surprise if from now on its content is gradually improved, as it has done for years, as in this new image in which it is showing off its black bodysuit.

Due to the perspective of the image, the successful pop singer had to lift her hips a bit in order to show a little more detail in her tiny garment.

For the owner of Celebriffy and Cherryland VIP it is more than easy to make her fans sigh for her, it is just natural for Noelia provoke this and something else in your millions of followers.

This photograph was shared on her official Instagram account 15 hours ago, without the need for a description, since her single image explains everything, that she is a beautiful woman and above all that she does what she wants when she wants it.

The singer She is lying between her white sheets, apparently she took the picture herself, usually someone else who records her beauty, although she also usually takes her own content.

Due to the position in which it is reclined, the design is not fully appreciated, although it is somewhat simple and narrow in the lower part, which became the protagonist of the photograph, because it is lost among its later charms. .

Quickly Noelia’s fans began to react to her beauty, having to date 22,663 red hearts, as for the daring comments and where they declare their love and flatter her beauty are at the moment 458.

Noelia continues with her business work

Apparently Noelia He has taken a few days to rest from his business work, because he has not shared new content related to his companies, however this does not mean that he has stopped working.

Many Internet users are unaware of all the work and work that the flirtatious singer and businesswoman does to maintain her empire, which has not stopped growing since she started with her first companies.

One of the most recent news he shared on his Instagram was the launch of a Mastercard debit card from his new Celebriffy platform where content creators receive their earnings on said card, other people can also use it for daily use and make deposits .

It would not be a surprise that this 2022 Noelia shares new news about the expansion of her companies or the creation of another that will undoubtedly become a success and help thousands of people at work, just as she does today.