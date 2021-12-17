Noelia is already preparing her show for the end of the year at Bayfront Park | Instagram

The flirty singer Noelia is more than ready to make the assistants of Bayfront park On December 31st, enjoy an intense evening, with the aim of celebrating the New Year. In addition to the businesswoman, other music personalities will also be present.

This event, the pop music star, has been promoting it on his official account for a couple of weeks, sharing some posters and information.

For her followers it is extremely exciting to be able to see her live again, accompanied by other impressive artists like her.

It may interest you: Noelia in video poses flirtatious in front of the mirror with a cachetero

This event is being sponsored by the city of Miami, Florida in the United States and the office of Commissioner Joe Carollo who recently won the election, a triumph that certainly had to be celebrated.

Part of the Bayfront Park Event Promotion | Instagram noeliaofficial

According to one of the recent publications of Noelia The event will begin at 6:00 p.m., it will be broadcast live, so despite not living in the United States, you will surely be able to enjoy it as if you were in it.

The transmission will be exclusive by América Tevé, so if you are looking for their social networks you will be able to enjoy from the beginning to the end of this immense end-of-the-year party, which by the way will have free admission!

In some promotional items that the beautiful singer has shared on her social networks, we find some names of the participants who will be present at the event, but in a recent video that she shared, the presenters also appear.

Among the program’s hosts will be present: Aylin Mujica, Mónica Pasqualotto, Gabriela Vergara and Irene Díaz to name a few.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PROMOTIONAL VIDEO.

In addition to Noelia We will also find other artists such as:

Nacho Willie Chirino Aymée Nuviola People from the Zone Amaury Gutiérrez The three from Havana Carlos Oliva and the judge’s nephews

Without a doubt, this event has become a success every year, but this year we will be able to enjoy the collaboration of impressive celebrities and, above all, attendees will be able to enjoy Noelia’s successes, both those she released on her first albums and the most recent.

Bayfront Park is located on the shores of Biscayne Bay, in the center of the city of Miami, every year it receives around 70 thousand visitors for this great event, despite the fact that it has a capacity for 10 thousand people sitting both on the grass and in fixed seats.

Those who live in and around Miami are surely looking forward to the end of the year concertIt would not be a surprise if, being on one side of the bay, you can also enjoy some fireworks, which would be a real beauty.