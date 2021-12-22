Noelia Reveals Crude Truth About Latino Media In Music | Instagram

Something that has always characterized the beautiful singer and businesswoman Noelia is her decision-making and acting so direct, so she had no problem revealing the truth about her success as a singer and the treatment that some latin media They gave him at a certain point in his career.

Since the successful Latin singer released her first self-titled album in 1999, her popularity took off, it began to rise like foam and it seemed that nothing would stop her, she was not only succeeding in Latin America, she managed to conquer Europe and much of the United States.

You will surely remember an unpleasant episode in the life of Noelia, due to third parties his career was affected.

Fortunately, the singer and now also a businesswoman has recovered her popularity and has become what seems to be an indestructible woman, despite this she had to go through many not so pleasant situations.

Without a doubt, the singer and businesswoman is a reckless woman | Instagram noeliaofficial

One of them was the obstacle that certain Latin media made against him, given that despite becoming a success in the United States with his single “My Everything“In Latin America this news was not shared, apparently they were busy trying to find more controversies to talk about it.

Her single was released in 2017 and managed to reach number 2 on the Billboard for Dance Music in English, something that very few Latin artists have achieved, much less women, only sor music celebrities have achieved: Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

Nobody reported that data … They only reported my gossip or wanted to talk about scandals, “said Noelia.

In some of his posts on Instagram, he has shown his dislike for the type of news that does not have something important to offer to the viewers or the public, with which millions of people agree.

Something that has also made it clear is that since that incident occurred, she has been continuously fighting against criticism and bad comments made about her, fortunately thanks to her strength she has become a woman who is not afraid to say what she thinks.

Noelia She is not a woman who fears what others say about her, because things are discovered by themselves and she does not have the need to clarify rumors, as they well say “things fall under their own weight”, which she has achieved with the passing of the years is only to grow as a woman and an artist.

In addition to being a successful singer today, Noelia is also a prominent businesswoman, something that not everyone could boast about.