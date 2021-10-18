Noelia, reveals the secret of her strength and independence | Instagram

Few times the singer Noelia is used to sharing strong messages in which she reveals her opinion as such, she has always been very cautious about it, however perhaps she saw the need to express herself in the face of certain injustices, thus revealing the reason for her strength and independence as an artist.

22 hours ago Noelia He shared a photo with a fairly broad description where he did not mention names directly, however it is easy to identify who this message was going to.

He began by stating that the entertainment world was upside down, people who have read said publication will have been stunned by this statement.

Because for a long time the singer, model and businesswoman has been “fighting” to put aside the past she lived through, unpleasant things that were caused by other people and that to date some media continue to speak.

Noelia He mentioned that show business was upside down, since a certain person, even though he was married, had a lover who was transgender to top it all.

Noelia, reveals the secret of her strength and independence | Instagram noeliaofficial

This she mentioned because precisely this person for years who has been attacking and criticizing her in a constant and almost lustful way.

Faced with this indignation and irreverent way of accusing a young artist for what she lived and continuing to do so for years who has only dedicated herself to working hard is where her strength lies, the criticisms have only made Noelia grow not only as a person but also as a professional.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PUBLICATION.

That world is upside down, and I must say that within the storm of criticism and bad vibes towards myself, from many people in the “Middle” thanks to that now I am how strong and independent I am, “wrote Noelia.

Constancy, discipline and a lot of work is what the singer has had to go through to achieve everything that today bears her name, the fact that other people want to shut up or simply take away her effort, they are worthy of being exposed as the owner of Celebrityiffy.

Her fans immediately began to show her support and affection among the comments they wrote, in addition to the likes that without giving her opinion are also signs of support for the singer and businesswoman.